Radial Tunnel Syndrome Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & amp; Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the Healthcare Industry The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in Pharmaceuticals plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the Healthcare Industry

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the Healthcare Industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radial tunnel syndrome is also called as radial nerve entrapment and usually occurs when the radial nerve in the arm is compressed. Radial tunnel syndrome causes weakness in the wrist, pain in the forearm near the elbow. Radial tunnel syndrome mainly affects the muscles, not the nerves, so it does not cause numbness or tingling in the wrist, arm, or fingers. Some of the indications of radial tunnel syndrome are outer elbow tenderness, pain that worsens while rotating the wrist, decreased ability to grip, loss of strength in the forearm, wrist, and hand, and difficulties in extending the wrist. Radial tunnel syndrome treatment includes steroid injections to relieve pressure and inflammation on the radial nerve, over the counter drugs to reduce the swelling, exercise, steroid injections, surgery, and others.

Presently, there is no test which can prove that an individual has radial tunnel syndrome and this creates more difficulties for the diagnosis of radial tunnel syndrome. Physicians generally observe based on the patient’s physical examination and the location and type of the pain.

Rising demand for effective therapies with the growing prevalence of radial tunnel syndrome is expected to drive the growth of the global radial tunnel syndrome market. Jobs that involve a repetitive movement of the wrist might raise the risk of developing radial tunnel syndrome. Radial tunnel syndrome is one of the most common neuropathies which generally occurs in the upper extremity of the body. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness on radial tunnel syndrome treatment is also acting as fuel to the radial tunnel syndrome market and is expected to drive the market within the forecast period of 2018-2026. However, difficulties faced by the patient to distinguish radial tunnel syndrome clinical symptoms from other syndrome reduces the adoption of radial tunnel syndrome and further hampers the growth of the global radial tunnel syndrome market.

The global market for radial tunnel syndrome is segmented on basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on the treatment type, the global radial tunnel syndrome market is segmented into:

Conservative Treatment Corticosteroid Injections Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Others

Surgical Treatment

Based on the distribution channel, the global radial tunnel syndrome market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-commerce

Others

The global radial tunnel syndrome market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate due to growing researches on improving the quality of radial tunnel syndrome treatment. Based on the treatment type, the global radial tunnel syndrome market is segmented into conservative treatment and surgical treatment. It is expected that conservative treatment segment will hold the maximum market share in the global radial tunnel syndrome market. Surgical treatment for radial tunnel syndrome is only recommended in severe cases. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global radial tunnel syndrome market is classified into hospital pharmacies, e-commerce, retail pharmacies, and others. Amongst all, hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies are expected to hold significant market share in the global radial tunnel syndrome market.

On the basis of geography, the global radial tunnel syndrome market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold maximum market share in the global radial tunnel syndrome market followed by Europe radial tunnel syndrome market. This is majorly due to the robust distribution network, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the regions. The significant economic development in Asia Pacific radial tunnel syndrome market has provided lucrative opportunities to the emerging players. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to contribute the least market share in the global radial tunnel syndrome market.

Some of the key players present in the global radial tunnel syndrome market are ,

Apotex Holdings, Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

