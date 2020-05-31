HIV-Associated Nephropathy Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities 2018 – 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the Healthcare Industry The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) affects kidney function in patients. HIV-positive patients are at increased risk for a variety of renal disorders. HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) is also one of the kidney disorder which affects HIV-positive patients. HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) was first described in 1984 as the complication of acquired immune deficiency syndrome. HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) starts with a large amount of protein in the urine and progresses rapidly to total kidney failure. Antiretroviral therapy preserved kidney function in patients with HIV. Treatment with Antiretroviral drugs reduced the risk of the HIV-associated nephropathy. HIV Medicine Association and Infectious Diseases Society of America recommended the use of antiretroviral drugs (ART) for patients with HIV-associated nephropathy. In the various clinical studies, it’s suggested that corticosteroids and ACE inhibitors are also beneficial for the treatment of HIV-associated nephropathy.

The global market for HIV-associated nephropathy is expected to witness significant and continuous growth over the forecast period due to the rising number of HIV cases. In 2017, estimated 36.9 Mn people are suffered from HIV globally. Government and private organization take initiative to reduce the number of cases of HIV and support HIV treatment. These are the major factor expected to propel the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market. The program such as UNAIDS’ 90-90-90 is initiated for the prevention and treatment of HIV and associated disorders. Increasing HIV treatment access expected to favors the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market. According to Avert Organization, in 2017, around 59% of all people living with HIV were accessing treatment as compared to past years. Moreover, in 2017, 21.7 Mn people living with HIV were receiving ART therapy which increased by 2.3 Mn from 2016. However, side effects associated with long-term use of ART expected to restrain the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market. Long-term use of ART therapy has been linked to various other diseases such as diabetic nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

The global HIV-associated nephropathy market is segmented on basis of drug class, distribution channel and region:

Segmentation by Drug Class Antiretroviral Drugs Protease inhibitors Corticosteroids Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



HIV-associated nephropathy market expected to represent a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Antiretroviral drugs expected to gain high share in HIV-associated nephropathy market over the forecast period. Moreover, funding for the treatment of HIV and associated diseases treatment have propelled the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market. The increasing number of HIV-associated nephropathy cases expected to favor the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market.

Regionally, the global HIV-associated nephropathy market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global HIV-associated nephropathy market owing to high awareness regarding infectious diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure. Europe also shows the high growth rate in the HIV-associated nephropathy market due to the increasing government funding programs for treatment and increasing treatment-seeking population.

HIV-associated nephropathy market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure, government initiatives, increasing per capita income. Middle East Africa also contributes high revenue share in HIV-associated nephropathy market as the highest prevalence of HIV in the world and increasing prevention, education and treatment programs for HIV. The vast majority of people living with HIV are live in low and middle-income countries. From total HIV infected patient, around 66% of people are living in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Some of the players operating in the global HIV-associated nephropathy market are,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (ViiV Healthcare Limited)

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Abbott Laboratories

Merck & Co., Inc.

Tibotec, Genentech, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

eNovation Chemicals LLC

Active Biopharma Corp.

