Global Infection Control Supplies Market to Record Robust Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years After the End of COVID-19 Crisis and Forecast 2018-2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the Healthcare Industry The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in Pharmaceuticals plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the Healthcare Industry

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the Healthcare Industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infection Control Supplies Market: Introduction

Infection control and prevention is a major issue in the hospital & medical industry. Infection control supplies are gaining high demand in hospital settings to maintain and control hospital-acquired infections. Infection control supplies prevent the spread of infection in the healthcare setting. Hospital-acquired infections are a major issue in healthcare settings. Hospital-acquired infections can occur in all healthcare settings such as hospital, nursing homes, surgical centers, ambulatory centers, and long term care facility. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), hospital-acquired infections accounts around 1.7 Mn infections and 99,000 related deaths each year in America. Surgical site infections, pneumonia, urinary tract infection, & bloodstream infection are common hospital-acquired infections. Therefore, various government bodies provided strict guidelines to control and prevent hospital infections. Hand & skin disinfectant, surface disinfectant, and surface disinfectant can prevent the spread of infectious pathogens. Infection control supplies such as medical gloves, surgical gown, and caps are in high demand to control surgical site infection.

Infection Control Supplies Market: Drivers and Restraints

Infection control supplies market is showing high growth opportunities as high demand for infection control products such as disinfectant and medical gloves. Infection control supplies market is showing high growth in forecast period due to the increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Rising number of surgical procedures is expected to boost the growth of infection control supplies market. Increasing demand for disposable medical non-woven supplies is a major factor favors the growth of infection control supplies market. Increasing government regulatory initiatives to maintain infection control and prevention the medical facilities expected to propel the growth of infection control supplies market. Rising number of hospitals and improvement in hospital infrastructure in emerging countries expected to favors the growth of the infection control supplies market.

Infection Control Supplies Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global infection control supplies market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global infection control supplies market is segmented as:

Disinfectant Hand and Skin Disinfectant Instrument Disinfectant Surface Disinfectant

Medical Face Mask

Surgical Cap

Surgical Gown

Medical Gloves

Based on end user, the global infection control supplies market is segmented as:

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Infection Control Supplies Market: Overview

The global market for infection control supplies is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The infection control supplies market is expanding with significant growth rate due to the growing number of surgical procedures and the number of hospitals. Disinfectant infection control supplies expected to gain significant share in the infection control supplies market. The hospital end user is expected to contribute a high share in the global infection control supplies market, as the high demand for infection control supplies in the hospitals.

Infection Control Supplies Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global infection control supplies market is segmented into America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global infection control supplies market, owing to strict regulatory policies to prevent and control hospital-acquired infections. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global infection control supplies market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures. The infection control supplies market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure. China and India expected to gain a strong growth rate due to the high demand for infection control supplies to control the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections.

Infection Control Supplies Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global infection control supplies market are ,

Steris plc.

Getinge Group

3M company

Ecolab Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.)

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries Inc.

Cantel Medical Corporation

Sotera Health

WSP Global Inc. (MMM Group)

Matachana Group

Belimed AG

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sarnova Inc.

Halyard Worldwide Inc., and (Emergency Medical Products Inc.)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

