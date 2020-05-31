Suturefree Stabilization Devices Market New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2026

Suture-free stabilization devices are also called as suture-free securement devices. These are used to lock tubes or catheters securely in place. This device has two components: an anchor pad that holds the device on the patient’s skin and a precision-engineered retention mechanism that holds the tubing to the pad. Suture securement can cause bloodstream infections which can sometimes be fatal. Suture securement also might lead to potential risk of accidental needlestick to clinicians. Securement dressing is mainly designed with an aim to secure the device. The traditional stabilization methods include adhesive tape and suture. But, suture-free stabilization devices minimizes catheter-related complications in comparison with tape.

Suture-Free Stabilization Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of accidental needlestick to clinicians and serious infections are driving the suture-free stabilization devices market. However, securement devices with suture allows to close the wound which is then threaded around the wound site. This is expected to restrain the suture-free stabilization devices market.

Suture-Free Stabilization Devices Market: Segmentation

Suture-free stabilization devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on the product type, suture-free stabilization devices market can be segmented as follows:

Universal Securement device

Hydrocolloid Securement device

PICC & CVC Securement device

Specialty Securement device

Foley Securement device

Based on end user, suture-free stabilization devices market can be segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical clinics

Emergency Medical Service

Suture-Free Stabilization Devices Market: Overview

Suture-free stabilization devices are growing in the market due to its risk free application. These devices eliminate the PICC-related complications like dislodgment, infection, occlusion, etc. universal securement devices are mostly prevalent due to its versatile feature used for any securement situation. Hydrocolloid securement devices are used on gentle skin especially for children and elderly patients. PICC and CVC securement are used to secure PICC hubs and catheters respectively. PICC and CVC securement devices are also very much prevalent in the market specifically for catheter securement.

Suture-Free Stabilization Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Region wise, the global suture-free stabilization devices market is classified into countries namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Suture-free stabilization devices market is prevalent in most of these countries.

Suture-Free Stabilization Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in suture-free stabilization devices market includes ,

Medline Industries, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Bird & Cronin Inc.

Dale Medical Products, Inc.

Skil-Care Corporation

M.C Johnson

