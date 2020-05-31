Neurosurgical Drainage Devices Market Leading Manufacturers Analysis and Global Demand Till 2026

Hydrocephalus condition has challenged neurosurgeons, neurologist and medical device developers due to the uniqueness of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in each patient. Hydrocephalus usually affects people of 50 years and above. It is a condition wherein there is unnecessary accumulation of CSF fluid which surrounds the brain and spinal cord and to treat this condition, CSF shunt systems is being placed. The shunting procedure works by draining the unwanted fluid from the brain to the other parts of the body where the fluid is absorbed as part of the circulatory process. CSF shunt comprises a catheter (for in flow and out flow of fluid) and valve so as to regulate the fluid flow. There are two types of shunts valves that is fixed shunt and adjustable shunt.

According to National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, approximately 375,000 Americans have normal pressure hydrocephalus. According to National Hydrocephalus Foundation approximately US$100 million from healthcare spending in the U.S. accounts for CSF shunting procedures and almost half of the amount is spent on the shunt revisions.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11476

Neurosurgical Drainage Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

Factors such as increasing incidence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and increasing global aging population is expected to drive the neurosurgical drainage devices market over the forecast period. Moreover patients opting for neurosurgical drainage devices over use of drugs due to comparatively less side effects and better effectiveness. However microeconomic factors such as poor reimbursement policies, taxation policies in the U.S. and Europe is a major challenge for overall revenue growth of the market.

Neurosurgical Drainage Devices Market: Segmentation

Neurosurgical drainage devices market is segmented on basis of shunt types, technology, end user and regional presence:

By Products Shunt Types Ventriculo-Peritoneal (VP) Shunt Ventriculo-Atrial (VA) Shunt Ventriculo-Pleural (VPL) Shunt Lumbo-Peritonial (LP) Shunt System Anti-Siphon Device



By Technology: Programmable Valves Adjustable Flow-regulated Valves



Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries.

Neurosurgical Drainage Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of region presence, neurosurgical drainage devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

In regions such as North America and Europe, the prevalence of hydrocephalus (congenital and infantile) in is predicted to be 0.5 to 0.8 per 1000 individuals. Developing regions such as Asia and Latin America will generate more demand for neurosurgical drainage devices due to better allocation of healthcare funds. According to National Hydrocephalus Foundation, approximately 75,000 discharges a year from U.S. hospitals with a diagnosis of hydrocephalus. Due to the above factors neurosurgical drainage device market is expected to register significant growth during forecasted period.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11476

Neurosurgical Drainage Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in neurosurgical drainage devices market are ,

Medtronic plc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson and Johnson

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Howard Butler (HOBUT) Ltd.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11476

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

Washing Pistoles Market–Technology advancement in washing pistoles which make them handier to use, developing new pistoles which provide proper flow of solution under particular pressure to wash the medical system in hospitals, laboratories and others give a growth curve for the washing pistoles market. Lack of awareness among end user professional, lack of availability of product in some geographical region affect the current market of washing pistoles.For More Information.

Nephelometric Immunoassay Analyzers Market–By product, the nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market is segmented by analyzers, reagents & kits, software and accessories. The nephelometric immunoassay analyzers find application in various medical diagnosis tests, in nutrition and in blood banks and others. By end user, clinical research organizations, academic laboratories, blood banks, hospitals laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, ambulatory centers, biomedical research firms and other users are the major segments in the nephelometric immunoassay analyzers market.For More Information.