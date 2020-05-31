Head And Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability, and User Demands 2016 – 2024

Cancers of squamous cells present in the linings of larynx, throat, nose, salivary glands, lips, mouth are collectively called as head and neck cancers. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally more than 550,000 new cases of head and neck cancer are diagnosed per year with around 300,000 deaths annually. Head and neck cancer is the sixth most common type of cancer and accounts for 56% of all cancers. Treatment of head and neck cancer presents a significant challenge to physicians as the choice of treatment varies from patient to patient and location of the tumor. Head and neck cancers ate often treated with surgery, but the complexity of facial structures and functions limits the surgical treatments.

Surgery for head and neck cancer changes some of the functions such as chewing, swallowing, talking, etc. Surgical therapy in combination with radiation therapy is the most preferred treatment regime by physicians. However, currently available treatment options for head and neck cancer do not result in improvement in survival rate, and head and neck cancer survival rate has decreased from 80% to 50%in last ten years. Recent developments in advanced chemotherapy and radiotherapy allow preserving some of the functions of the face. The introduction of targeted molecular therapy such as gene therapy, monoclonal antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, etc. has opened up huge potential for the growth of head and neck cancer therapeutics market.

Growing incidence of head and neck cancer and demand for cost-effective treatment options are the factors driving the growth of global head and neck cancer therapeutic market. According to Globocan 2012, globally, 521,983 new cases of the lip, oral cavity, and larynx cancer were diagnosed in 2012. Advancements in technology and development of new targeted molecules are believed to play the crucial role in the growth of global head and neck cancer therapeutics market over the forecast period.

The global market for anti-neoplastic agents is segmented on basis of treatment type, disease indication, end user and geography:

Based on treatment type, global head and neck cancer therapeutics market has been segmented as follow:

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

External Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Targeted Therapy

Based on disease indication, global head and neck cancer therapeutics market has been segmented as follow:

Laryngeal Cancer

Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer

Nasopharyngeal Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Salivary Gland Cancer

Others

Based on end user, global head and neck cancer therapeutics market has been segmented as follow:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Increasing smoking rate, tobacco consumption and incidence of HPV-caused cancers are the factors primarily responsible for growing prevalence of head and neck cancers such as oral cavity cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, etc. Based on treatment type, global head and neck cancer therapeutics market is classified as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. Surgery is expected to lead the global market for head and neck cancer therapeutics over the forecast period as it is the choice of therapy by physicians. Radiation therapy is used to prevent the recurrence of cancer and is expected to contribute second largest share in the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market. Chemotherapy is used as an adjunct to other therapies and thus hold little share in global head and neck cancer therapeutics market.

Based on disease indication, global head and neck cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into laryngeal cancer, lip and oral cavity cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, salivary gland cancer and others. Lip and oral cavity cancer indication type segment is expected to contribute the highest share in the global market for head and neck cancer therapeutics market owing to the high global prevalence of cancer. GLOBOCAN 2012 reports_bk_01_01_2020 the highest prevalence of 3.1% in 2012 affecting 467,157 people affected by lip and oral cancer globally.

Based on the end user, the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospital end user segment is anticipated to contribute the maximum share among end users.

Based on the regional presence, global head and neck cancer therapeutics market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market for due to high prevalence HPV-induced cancers and high smoking rate. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global head and neck cancer therapeutics market.

Some of the major players operating in the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market are,

AbbVie Inc.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc.

AB Science SA

AstraZeneca Plc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Boston Biomedical, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

