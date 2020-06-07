Process Orchestration Market Analysis to 2026 | What are the Factors Outlining Asia Pacific Industry Forecast?

Asia Pacific process orchestration market share is likely to expand at an annual growth rate of 18 percent over 2025. The major factors contributing to product demand across the region include increasing requirement for industrial automation, rapid pace of globalization, and strategic government programs directed toward the improvement of manufacturing sector.

Apart from helping enterprises in designing, integrating, and implementing various customer processes, process orchestration enables automated metering and chargebacks which improves cost governance while promoting economic utilization of resources. This, in turn, lowers the cost of infrastructural investments for modern-day firms and improves the footprint of cloud services. Since it offers optimized tools, businesses respond to changing customer demands more efficiently and innovate faster – a major factor that has continued to boost process orchestration market size.

Process orchestration market share from retail & consumer goods application segment, which is anticipated to register an annual growth rate of 14 percent during 2019 to 2025. Process orchestration tools are enabling such businesses to enhance customer reach and transform their operations, and will also assist in identifying new revenue streams, improving customer shopping experience, minimizing operating costs, and automating manual processes in the highly competitive sector.

With the rising adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and AI, the demand for process orchestration solutions to efficiently optimize cloud architectures and manage, optimize, and integrate computer systems to further help cater to and retain customers has only been surging. Needless to mention, the large enterprises are ideal candidates when it comes to solving the puzzle of integrating cloud infrastructure with the help of these solutions. Apparently, these enterprises are making sizeable investments in research and development to devise new machine intelligence and automation techniques.

The most apt instance of the same is the recent announcement by IBM which states that the firm would invest close to USD 2 billion in its new research hub for AI in New York. It will improve the firm’s efforts to derive extensive benefits from the emerging technologies by revamping business operations. Such investments and research efforts can be attributed for the increasing dominance of large enterprises in process orchestration market.

Increasing demand from the fast-evolving retail and consumer goods sector coupled with the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning will drive the commercialization prospects of process orchestration industry. Moreover, the emergence of cloud computing has been of concern to numerous businesses, making the adoption of process orchestration crucial for managing cloud-based services and applications. Reports forecast that the revenue scale of process orchestration market would surpass an impressive figure of USD 9 billion by 2025.

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC): –

Chapter 6. Process Orchestration Market, By Business Function

6.1. Key trends, by business function

6.2. Supply Chain Management (SCM) and order fulfillment

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

6.3. Finance and accounting

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

6.4. Customer service and support

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

6.5. Human Resource Management (HRM)

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

Chapter 7. Process Orchestration Market, By Deployment Model

7.1. Key trends, by deployment model

7.2. On-premise

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

7.3. Cloud

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

Chapter 8. Process Orchestration industry, By Organization Size

8.1. Key trends, by organization size

8.2. Large enterprises

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

8.3. SMEs

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

Chapter 9. Process Orchestration Market, By Application

9.1. Key trends, by application

9.2. BFSI

9.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

9.3. Consumer goods and retail

9.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

9.4. Energy and utilities

9.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

9.5. IT & telecom

9.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

9.6. Healthcare

9.6.1. Process Orchestration industry estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

9.7. Manufacturing

9.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

9.8. Media & entertainment

9.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

9.9. Transportation

