Automotive HVAC Market: What Will Be The Future Growth Opportunities?

Automotive HVAC market is slated to rake in significant growth over the forthcoming years The demand in fact, is so significant that HVAC systems are now being integrated into entry-level vehicle models as a standard option. The automotive HVAC systems are capable of monitoring & controlling the cabin temperature of the vehicle to maintain an optimum level of convenience & comfort for the passengers. The increasing demand for these systems can also be attributed to the evolving El Nino phenomenon, the abnormal warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which would be further intensifying the already increasing global temperature.

Apart from the fairly conspicuous reason of rising global temperatures driving automotive HVAC market, it is imperative to state that the phenomenon is also the primary factor that is warranting the need for vehicles to incorporate more advanced energy management & motor control systems to keep fuel consumption low and energy efficiency high to dampen the impact of vehicles on the environment. This ongoing trend will not only make vehicles friendlier to the environment but will also gradually propel the overall automotive HVAC industry share.

Global automotive HVAC market | Impact of the rapidly expanding APAC automobile industry

Owing to the immense population and the rapidly improving economic conditions, APAC has established itself as the premier investment ground for the automotive industry contenders. The region is also home to some of the world’s top automobile markets – China, Japan and India, with the Chinese market being the largest, globally. Despite a proposed slowdown of the China automotive space, Japan and India are expected to pick up the slack, especially India, as the nation’s booming auto industry is slated to outgrow the Japanese automobile industry by 2021, claiming the 3rd spot globally behind the U.S & China.

According to the Asia Motor Business, in 2017 the automobile market of India grew at a faster rate than previously expected, fueled by falling interest rates as well as the nation’s rapid economic growth. This accelerated growth of the automotive industry coupled with the fact that the nation is among one of the hardest hit by the global rise in temperatures, would prove to be significantly conducive for the overall growth of the regional automotive HVAC market.

While APAC and Europe continue to vie with one another, the automotive HVAC industry has been the recipient of another contender – South Africa. On account of the expanding production of light commercial and passenger vehicles and the presence of American, Asian, and European companies in the region, such as Volkswagen, Nissan, BMW, Toyota, Ford, and Mercedes, South Africa has been making massive inroads in the overall automotive HVAC market. According to the NAAMSA (National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa), the region’s automotive sector procured remuneration worth more than USD 42 billion in 2017.

