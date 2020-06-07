Utility Terrain Vehicles Market To Witness Heavy Growth Prospects Via Sports Application

Utility Terrain Vehicles Market from sports application segment expected to register significant growth with the rise in the number of racing and trailing adventure events. Though increasing fatalities arising from off-roading activities may curb the industry growth in some regions, the deployment of vehicle safety norms will enforce companies to continue launching advanced product ranges.

The rising deployment of UTVs at work sites like construction, mining, agriculture has created myriad opportunities for utility terrain vehicles industry players. The availability of multiple sized UTVs to fit-in two to six passengers along with a small load carrying capacity makes them the best choice for people seeking the appropriate size of vehicle for daily work and commute. The affordability supported by its cheaper price and smaller engine for greater fuel efficiency drives more customers towards this segment of vehicles, propelling utility terrain vehicles market trends.

Surging awareness among the regulatory bodies about environment as well as vehicle safety will change the business scenario of utility terrain vehicles market. Rise in per capita income across developing nations and increasing affordability of vehicles will further strengthen the business potential. The consistently changing growth tactics of major participants comprising Polaris Industries, Kubota Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yamaha Motor Corp, Bombardier Recreational Products, and Honda Motors will impel utility terrain vehicles industry size in the forthcoming years.

Working professionals, especially the youth, have started showing a considerable interest in outdoor activities lately. Remote areas like forests, riverbanks, wetlands, mountains, which cannot be usually accessed by trucks, have now become accessible with these all-terrain vehicles. Consequently, increasing interest in pleasure-seeking activities like hunting, fishing, camping, forest survivals, etc., is driving people out of homes for recreational purposes, which will propel the growth of utility terrain vehicles market share.

The increasing use of UTVs by the fire and rescue departments for emergency rescue operations in rough terrains is proving beneficial for the Utility terrain vehicles market. In this regard, focusing on future business opportunities, industry players have been manufacturing advanced vehicles to carry out fire rescue operations at remote locations. Say for instance, the Polaris ‘Ranger’, a 4×4 dedicated rescue/EMS unit has been widely used for both fire and rescue operations. The upcoming new model ‘Ranger 1000 XP’ will offer general chassis with smaller rear bead than the older ‘Ranger’ model, meant for improved customizations in seating arrangements, making it well suited for the general patrol or beach patrol type missions.

The agriculture and mining sectors have helped UTVs traverse beyond the realm of the automotive market. Increasing number of activities like gold mining are supporting the sale of UTVs in the mining industry. Even farmers prefer to use a UTV over a truck due to its ease of mobility, affordability, efficient towing and load carrying capabilities. Rising agricultural activities across the Asia Pacific and other developing nations will thus impel utility terrain vehicles market trends.

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC): –

Chapter 4. Utility Terrain Vehicles Market, By Displacement

4.1. Global utility terrain vehicles share by displacement, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Less Than 400 cc

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

4.3. 400 – 800 cc

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

4.4. More than 800 cc

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

Chapter 5. Utility Terrain Vehicles Market, By Application

5.1. Global utility terrain vehicles share by application, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Utility

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.3. Sports

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.4. Recreation

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.5. Military

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

