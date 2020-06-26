Know about Impact of Covid-19 on Automated Workstations Market Influencing Factors by Top Companies like – Abbot Diagnostics, Eppendorf, QIAGEN, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens

“Overview Of Automated Workstations Industry 2020-2026:

Automated workstations have become increasingly used among laboratories to improve performance and productivity. Automating many of the experimental procedures traditionally done by scientists can help increase reproducibility and throughput. Controlled robotic movement may also help minimize any variation in manual techniques from different personnel. Workstations that are modular can be further customized to suit a particular application, such as sample preparation for genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis and more. Some considerations in choosing an appropriate workstation may include deck capacity, type of microplate supported, number of pipetting channels, as well as any optional or built-in features.

Automated Workstations Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Tecan Group, PerkinElmer, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, Hamilton Robotics, Abbot Diagnostics, Eppendorf, QIAGEN, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare

The global Automated Workstations market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Microplate Readers

Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology Solutions

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

