COVID-19 Epidemic Impact On Hazardous Location Lighting Market Industry Inflation During 2020-2026

A hazardous location is defined as a place where concentrations of flammable gases, vapors or dusts occur. Electrical equipment that must be installed in such locations is specially designed and tested to ensure it does not initiate an explosion, due to arcing contacts or high surface temperature of the equipment.

Recent changes in the regulations in the US has led to the discontinuation of mercury vapor ballasts and metal halide luminaires, which has demanded a need for specialized lighting in hazardous areas. LEDs are sturdy, reliable, versatile, directional, cold start capable, efficient, non-toxic and durable. In the past few years, there has been a continuous technological advancement in manufacturing the bright white LED fixtures for industrial lighting. Hence, they are a good choice for indicator lamps as they are capable of replacing the traditional incandescent lamps at a fast rate.

The key players are Dialight Corporation, GE Lighting, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell ncorporated, Acuity Brands, AZZ Inc., Kenall Manufacturing, Nemalux, LDPI, Cree, Thomas & etts Corporation (ABB), Phoenix Products Company, Larson Electronics, Unimar, Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc), Western Technology, Lind Equipment.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

LED

Fluorescent

Incandescent

High Pressure Sodium

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Oil & Gas

Mining

Industrial

Power Generation

Public & Infrastructure

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

