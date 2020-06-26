Latest Research report on Silver Chloride Market Size predicts favorable growth and forecast

“Silver Chloride Market report is to provide accurate and strategic analysis of the Profile Projectors industry. The report closely examines each segment and its sub-segment futures before looking at the 360-degree view of the market mentioned above. Market forecasts will provide deep insight into industry parameters by accessing growth, consumption, upcoming market trends and various price fluctuations.

Silver chloride is a chemical compound with the chemical formula AgCl. This white crystalline solid is well known for its low solubility in water.

Silver chloride has many grades including 2N, 3N and 5N etc. 2N and 3N are major types with separate consumption of 1761Kg and 1130 Kg in 2018.

Silver chloride is mainly used in reference electrodes and photosensitive material etc. Reference electrode is the largest application field, with silver chloride consumption increased from 2227 Kg in 2014 to 2403 Kg in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.92%.

During past five years, global silver chloride consumption increased from 3403 Kg in 2014 to 3673 Kg in 2018, with a CAGR of 1.93%. In the future, we predict that global demand will keep increasing. By 2026, global demand will be 4309 Kg.

Silver Chloride Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , American Elements, Metalor Technologies, D.F. Goldsmith, Crystran, ProChem, Maitry Enterprise, Silver Shine Chemicals, Starline Chemical, SD Fine-Chem, Micron Platers, Wuxi Precious Metal Electronic Material

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

2N

3N

5N

Other

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Reference Electrodes

Photosensitive Material

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

