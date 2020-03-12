The latest IoT study in the healthcare market offers a global analysis of the main strategies, business models and market shares of the most remarkable players in this market. The study offers an in-depth analysis of the main persuasive factors, market figures in terms of income, segment data, regional data and data by country. This study can be described as the most extensive literature including all aspects of the evolution of IoT in the healthcare market.

IoT in the healthcare market is expected to grow by US $ 135.9 billion by 2025, compared to US $ 20.2 billion in 2015. The IoT solution segment in the healthcare market is expected to continue to dominate. The solutions segment includes medical systems and devices and software solutions and tools. Body wellness devices in the medical systems and devices segment are growing at the fastest CAGR due to the increased awareness of self-health among people, resulting in the growing adoption of devices fitness wearable such as smart watches, fitness wristbands, etc.

Main companies covered in this report:

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• Medtronic Plc

• Siemen Healthcare GmbH

• Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

• IBM Watson Health

• General Electric Healthcare

• Microsoft Corporation

• Qualcomm Life, Inc.

• STANLEY Healthcare

The IoT in the vertical user healthcare market is segmented into patients and individuals, diagnostics and research and laboratories, hospitals and health institutes, and government authorities. Various government initiatives to increase the deployment of IoT technologies in healthcare to reduce costs associated with healthcare facilities and the need to optimize the clinical workflow for cost reduction and better patient outcomes by healthcare establishments are driving market growth.

The overall market size was derived using primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative market related information. In addition, a main interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and the analysis. Participants who typically participate in such a process include industry experts such as vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence and national sales managers, and external consultants such as evaluation experts, research analysts and opinion leaders specializing in IoT in the healthcare industry. .

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What is the estimated market growth rate for the 2020-2027 forecast period? What will be the size of the market during the estimated period?

• What are the main drivers responsible for the evolution of the IoT market in healthcare over the forecast period?

• Who are the main suppliers in the market and what are the winning strategies that have helped them to establish themselves strongly in the IoT market in healthcare?

• What are the dominant market trends that influence the development of IoT in the healthcare market in different regions?

• What are the major threats and challenges that could hinder the growth of the IoT market in healthcare?

• What are the main opportunities that market leaders can leverage to gain success and profitability?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the IoT market in healthcare depending on the product and the application. This report assesses the market dynamics that affect the market during the forecast period: drivers, constraints, opportunities and future trends, and provides an in-depth PEST analysis of the five regions.

Reason to buy

• Save time and perform entry-level research by identifying growth, size, key players and segments of the global algorithm trading market

• Highlights key business priorities to help businesses to realign their business strategies.

• Key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive trends in the healthcare IoT industry, allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

• Develop / modify business expansion plans using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Examine in depth the trends and prospects of the world market associated with the factors that drive the market and those that hinder it.

