The latest ball valve market study provides a comprehensive analysis of key strategies, business models and market shares of the most prominent players in this market. The study provides a thorough analysis of key beliefs, market numbers related to sales, segment data, regional data, and country-specific data. This study can be described as the most comprehensive documentation covering all aspects of the evolving ball valve market.

The ball valve market is expected to grow by $ 12.89 billion by 2025 (compared to $ 10.38 billion in 2016). The segment of ball valves with ball valve is expected to continue to dominate. The ball mounted on the pin offers a lower operating torque of the ball compared to the floating ball. This helps reduce the overall cost of the value actuation package as it reduces the size of the actuator when the ball valve is actuated.

Major companies covered in this report:

• Cameron Schlumberger Inc.

• Crane Co.

• Curtiss Wright Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Flowserve Corporation

• IMI Plc

• KITZ Corporation

• Metso Corporation

• Valvitalia SpA

• Velan Inc.

Ball valve growth depends heavily on the growth of industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, energy, mining and refining. Apart from these industries, the ball valves are used in ships, fire protection services, nuclear power generation, etc. Worldwide, the manufacturing industry is expected to grow as new and innovative technologies are immersed in these industries. The oil and gas industry is one of the main customers for ball valves.

The ball valve market by vertical end user is divided into water management, oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy and energy and others. Increasing urbanization in both developing and developed countries has led to increased demand for oil and gas supplies. The new exploration of natural gases around the world has resulted in the construction of a new pipeline infrastructure and refinery and storage solutions.

Research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? How big will the market be in the estimated period?

• What are the main drivers for shaping the fate of the ball valve market in the forecast period?

• Who are the main market providers and which profit strategies have helped them to gain a strong foothold in the ball valve market?

• Which important market trends influence the development of the ball valve market in different regions?

• What are the main threats and challenges that could hinder the growth of the ball valve market?

• What are the main opportunities that market leaders can rely on to achieve success and profitability?

Reason To Buy

Save and reduce time to do entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leaders and segments in the global ball valve market.

• Highlights key business priorities to help companies realign their business strategies.

• The key results and recommendations highlight the key progressive industry trends in the ball valve and allow players to develop effective long-term strategies.

• Develop / modify business expansion plans using significant growth offerings for developed and emerging markets.

• Examine in-depth global market trends and prospects in relation to the factors that drive the market and those that hinder it.

We provide our readers with the latest data on the ball valve market. As international markets have changed very rapidly in recent years, the markets are more difficult to grasp, so our analysts have since created a detailed report, taking into account market history and a very detailed forecast, as well as market problems and their solutions.

