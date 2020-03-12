The latest haptic touchscreen market study provides a comprehensive analysis of key strategies, business models and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study provides a thorough analysis of key beliefs, market numbers related to sales, segment data, regional data, and country-specific data. This study can be described as the most comprehensive documentation that covers all aspects of the evolving market for haptic touch screens.

The haptic touchscreen market is expected to grow from $ 6.34 billion in 2016 to $ 20.48 billion in 2025 with an annual growth rate of 13.92% between 2017 and 2025. Haptic touchscreen technology is growing rapidly due to its increasing applications in several new industries such as medicine, ARVR, digital advertising and others. There are also several companies in the market that are investing in the development of haptic touchscreen technologies to introduce better and more efficient solutions for an improved user experience.

Major companies covered in this report:

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Immersion Corporation

Johnson Electric Group

Microchip Technology, Inc.

ON Semiconductor

Precision Microdrives Limited

SMK Corporation

Senseg Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Ultrahaptic

One of the most important trends that will mainly affect the market in the coming year is the increasing acceptance of consumer electronics with additional functions for the visually impaired. Haptic technology has changed the way people interact with screens on smartphones, tablets, watches and mouse pads on laptops. This can help the user bring the feeling of texture, vibration and movement into these interactions. In addition, haptic technology helps visually impaired people to better understand their surroundings. Customers’ needs and desires are increasing day by day and there is a simple sharing and synchronization application

The market for haptic touch screens is divided into applications in consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, digital advertising and kiosk, entertainment and others. The haptic technology has been implemented in various devices, e.g. B. to vibrate notifications or warnings in smartphones, to confirm input in an industrial scanner or to build up voltage in a video game controller. The dominance of consumer electronics is attributed to the increasing integration of haptics in various consumer electronics devices such as tablets, smartphones and portable devices. Consumer electronics include devices such as touchscreen smartphones, laptops, tablets and household appliances. The increasing demand for better and technologically improved products due to the rising living standards of people worldwide and of companies that want to offer their customers a better user-machine interface is driving the market for haptic technologies in the consumer electronics market segment. In the coming years, however, it is expected that the health segment will show a significant growth rate in the coming years.

