Still Drinks Market Is expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2020 to 2025| Top Key Players- Lucozade Ribena, Nongfu Spring, POM Wonderful

Still drinks are beverages and drinks without carbonation. They lack fizziness or alcohol. They also include ready to drink beverages that contain artificial non-carbonated flavors and colorings. It comprises juice drinks that have lower fruit content and sports drinks which are hypotonic or isotonic in nature. Still drinks also include bottled water available in different flavors and functional beverages that are enriched with vital vitamins and minerals.

The most evident opportunity in the global still drinks market lies in cultivating consumers in the new urban areas in Asian, Latin American, and East European countries. The underdeveloped still drinks market in these countries means that an appreciable number of unharnessed opportunities still exist in key markets within these regions. However, even as companies do so, the focus needs to remain firmly on availability and affordability. Retail channels across several emerging countries still need to be developed to suit the distribution plans of beverage manufacturers and the competitive prices of sparking and aerated drinks continue to be a roadblock in the growth of the still drinks market.

With beverage industry data showing a continued increase in per-capita consumption of soft drinks in countries such as India, new opportunities are likely to emerge in the coming years. Moreover, countries with a large young population represent a target market for still drink brands. Currently, the fruit juice segment accounts for nearly 30% of the global still drinks market. Growth in the Asia Pacific still drinks market is expected to outshine that of other regions.?

Still Drinks Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Danone, Nestle, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Argo Tea, Arizona Beverages, ALL SPORT, BA SPORTS NUTRITION, Bisleri International, Campbells, Del Monte, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, F&N Foods, Genesis Today, Lucozade Ribena, Nongfu Spring, POM Wonderful

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Still Bottled Water

Still Juice

Still RTD Tea and Coffee

Still Energy and Sports Drinks

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trade

Independent Retailer

Convenience Stores

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

