Know about Impact of Covid-19 on Food Phosphate Market Influencing Factors by Top Companies like – AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO

Food-grade phosphates are used in the production of foods to function as buffers, sequestrants, acidulants, bases, flavors, cryoprotectants, gel accelerants, dispersants, nutrients, precipitants, and as free-flow (anticaking) or ionexchange agents. The actions of phosphates affect the chemical leavening of cakes, cookies, pancakes, muffins, and doughnuts; the even melt of processed cheese; the structure of a frankfurter; the bind and hydration of delicatessen meats; the fluidity of evaporated milk; the distinctive flavor of cola beverages; the free flow of spice blends; the mineral content of isotonic beverages; and the light color of par-fried potato strips.

At present, the major manufacturers of food-grade phosphate are ICL PP, Innophos, Budenheim, Xingfa Chemicals Group, Blue Sword Chem, Prayon, Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem, Chengxing Industrial Group, Hens, Chuandong Chem, Mianyang Aostar, CERDI, Aditya Birla Chem, Thermphos, Nippon Chem, Tianrun Chem, Huaxing Chem, Zhongshen Phosphates Chem, Fosfa

AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem and Rin Kagaku Kogyo, etc.

Food-grade phosphate downstream is wide in food industry. Recently, food-grade phosphate has increased significance in various fields of meat, sea food, beverage and other applications when food is processing, packing or baking. Globally, the food-grade phosphate market is mainly driven by growing demand for meat, sea food and beverage which account for nearly 75% of total downstream consumption of food-grade phosphate in global in 2016.

Based on types of food-grade phosphate available in the market, the report segments the market into STPP, SHMP, SAPP, TSPP and other food-grade phosphate (DSP, TSP, STMP, etc.). The market for STPP accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by SHMP, SAPP and TSPP, etc.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, USA, Germany, France, Belgium, Mexico, Thailand, Japan, etc., are the leaders in global market of food-grade phosphate. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.

Food Phosphate Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: ICL PP, Innophos, Budenheim, Xingfa Chemicals Group, Blue Sword Chem, Prayon, Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem, Chengxing Industrial Group, Hens, Chuandong Chem, Mianyang Aostar, CERDI, Aditya Birla Chem, Thermphos, Nippon Chem, Tianrun Chem, Huaxing Chem, Zhongshen Phosphates Chem, Fosfa, AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO

The global Food Phosphate market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

STPP

SHMP

SAPP

TSPP

Other

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Meat

Seafood

Beverage

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

