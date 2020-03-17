AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Airport Supply Chain’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Amadeus (Spain), Honeywell (United States), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Lockheed Martin (United States), Rockwell Collins (United States), Siemens (Germany), SITA (Switzerland), TAV Technologies (Turkey), Ultra Electronics (United Kingdom) and UNISYS (United States).

Airport Supply Chain Market Definition

The primary objective of the airport supply chain is to transport the right material through the air at the right place and at the right time. The secondary objective is to manage the parts procurement and supply chain function as efficiently as possible. The airline industry is its increasing focus towards reducing maintenance costs, keeping a high level of inventory accuracy and deliver high levels of service. These factors have led to developments in the airport supply chain. The supply chain for aviation is extremely critical for import-export revenues for regions. The advancement of this industry has led to successful new business models, such as low-cost carriers and one-day deliveries.

Market Trend

Increasing Usage of Big Data In Order To Ease the Supply Chain Analytics

Market Drivers

Constantly Evolving E-Commerce Business Is the Major Driver

Rising Logistics Sector Is Fueling the Market

Opportunities

Increasing Need to Reduce Maintenance Costs Will Boost Demand

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Workforce to Manage the Supply Chain Security Services

Challenges

Data Security Concerns

To comprehend Global Airport Supply Chain market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Airport Supply Chain market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Airport Supply Chain by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) —— USD1400

Airport Supply Chain Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Airport Supply Chain – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Airport Supply Chain by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

