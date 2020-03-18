

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market: Snapshot

The global artificial intelligence and education Market is significantly driven by the integration of intelligent algorithms as well as Advanced Technologies in to e-learning platforms. Education software, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are some of the Innovative learning models and Technologies change the rules and creating tremendous shift from the teaching methods. These technologies have completely transformed with a classroom. The sophistication level has increased tremendously with the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. These Technologies are becoming extremely useful for developing user-friendly decision support systems and used in knowledge acquisition applications, language translation, and information retrieval.

The high adoption of cloud services among education institutes today is also creating a favorable environment for the artificial intelligence in education market. Higher education institutes, faculties, facilitators, Educators, and students in schools are increasingly making use of artificial intelligence and education so as to improve the overall learning experience as well as productivity. The use of cloud services helps in the reduction of cost of ownership for educational Institutes and this helps them to offer high-quality Education Without much cost. Universities and schools are able to adopt cloud computing without having the need to upgrade the existing infrastructure with Advanced Technologies.

On the other hand, there are a few factors that will restrain the market from reaching its truest potential. One of the key challenges faced by the AI in education market is the resistance towards adopting latest technology by various schools. Many colleges and schools simply stick to orthodox ways of teaching. This will act as a challenge for the market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market: Overview

The report details an exhaustive account of the global artificial intelligence in education market along with numerous associated factors. The factors included in the report are drivers, restraints, competitive analysis, latest trends and opportunities, geographical outlook, and many other aspects. The study covered in the report spans a forecast period from 2017 to 2025. From an overall perspective, the report is expected to exist as a valuable insight to businesses which are already operating in the market, as well for those who intend to newly establish themselves in this environment.

The global artificial intelligence in education market is mainly segmented on the basis of technology, application, component, deployment mode, end user, and region. Under technology, machine learning and deep learning, and natural language processing are core segments comprising this market. Under application, virtual facilitators and learning environments, intelligent tutoring systems, content delivery systems, fraud and risk management, and others, are key segments present in the global artificial intelligence in education market. By component, solutions and services are two main segments, which are further subdivided into other sub-segments that are explained in detail the report. On the basis of deployment mode, the global artificial intelligence market consists of two segments: cloud and on-premises. Lastly, under end-user criteria, the global artificial intelligence in education market is mainly segmented into educational publishers, and educational institutes.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market: Drivers

A dire need for highly efficient and automated services in terms of providing educational material is primarily responsible for driving this market. Such a need is relevant especially with respect to online education or distant learning, wherein a user needs to rely on modern devices for efficient communication. Favorable initiatives from various governments to spread educational awareness are also indirectly responsible for the global artificial intelligence in education market to experience widespread growth. A phenomenal progress in the development of computers as well as internet facilities has been primarily responsible for connecting people from all corners of the Earth, thus driving the global artificial intelligence education market. Another factor propelling growth in this market involves the inability of students and scholars to not go overseas and learn their desired subject. This makes them consider the option of distant learning, which of course can be facilitated from an online perspective. As online learning brings in the factor of automated machines up to a certain extent, the market is expected to grow with leaps and bounds in future.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market: Geographical Outlook

This market is mainly spread across North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Presence of a strong educational infrastructure as well as technological stronghold in North America and Europe makes these regions grab lion’s shares in the global artificial intelligence in education market. Extensive advancements are occurring in these regions in the field of artificial intelligence, which has been notably contributing towards rapid progress in educational sector.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market: Competitive Landscape

A highly competitive environment characterizes this market, mainly due to the presence of innumerable players. The competition is expected to intensify even further as new companies are projected to enter the vendor landscape of the global artificial intelligence in education market on a regular basis in future. Most players are focusing on including more services, bringing forth geographical expansions, and focusing on delivering quality educational content. Nuance Communications, IBM, Querium Corporation, Century-Tech, DreamBox Learning, Fishtree, ALEKS, Knewton, Metacog, Google, AWS, Cognizant, Bridge-U, Cognii, Blackboard, Elemental Path, Jellynote, Liulishuo, Carnegie Learning, Osmo, Pearson, Microsoft, Third Space Learning, Jenzabar, and Quantum Adaptive Learning, are key players operating in the global artificial intelligence in education market.