Seam Welding Machine Market Demand and Insights by 2030

Seam Welding Machine: Introduction

A seam welding machine is used to join work pieces made of similar or dissimilar materials along a continuous seam. Seam welding can be done through two techniques: friction seam welding, and resistance seam welding.

Seam welding machines are used in automobile products, sheet metal components, drums, barrels, containers, transformer radiators, strip processing industries, etc.

The global seam welding machine market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for seam welding machines from automotive, and metalworking sectors.

Global Seam Welding Machine Market: Dynamics

Global Seam Welding Machine Market: Key Drivers

Shift from manual seam welding machines to automated seam welding machines by end-users is anticipated to propel the seam welding machine market in the next few years.

Stringent government regulations regarding workplace safety is anticipated to boost the demand for seam welding machines in end-use industries during the forecast period

Growing demand from end-users (consumer durable goods, buildings & infrastructure, and transportation industries) is expected to boost the demand for seam welding machines

Increasing demand to reduce the operation time and increase production capacity, and rising need to improve the reliability and stability of machinery at different locations are some of the major factors projected to boost the global seam welding machine market in the next few years.

Growing focus of manufacturers on the development of seam welding machines that comply with the required industrial standards is a major factor driving the usage of seam welding machines. This factor is estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Seam Welding Machine Market

Increasing cases of COVID-19 across the globe is resulting in economic slowdown. The impact of COVID-19 is being absorbed in each sector of the economy, including the global manufacturing industry. This, in turn, is projected to indirectly hinder the global seam welding machine market in the next few years.

Some of the events in the manufacturing industry have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, the ISA AEC Automation Expo and Conference 2020 has been postponed until October 2020. The Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show has also been postponed.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Seam Welding Machine Market

In terms of region, the global seam welding machine market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America dominated the global seam welding machine market in 2019, due to presence of well-established and technologically advanced manufacturers in the region. The U.S. is a key market in North America, due to increasing investments by governments in transportation, building, and infrastructure sectors.

The seam welding machine market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization and digitalization in the region. China is a key market in Asia Pacific.

Global Seam Welding Machine Market: Competition Landscape

Several local, regional, and international players are active in the seam welding machine market. Hence, the market is fairly fragmented and the bargaining power of suppliers is low. The degree of competition among market players is also high. Rapid technological advancements have led to opportunities in the global seam welding machine market. Market players are gradually focusing on merger and acquisition activities to develop new products and improve their existing product offerings.

