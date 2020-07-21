Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market is set to be Worth US$ 1,554.5 Mn by 2018 – TMR

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026,” the global dual-ovenable trays & containers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,554.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2018-2026).

The global dual-ovenable trays & containers market has witnessed lucrative growth during the past few decades owing to increase in the demand for convenient packaging solutions. The global dual-ovenable trays & containers market by product type has been segmented into trays, bowls, clamshells, and lids.

By material type, the global dual-ovenable trays & containers market is segmented into paperboard, C-PET, A-PET, PP, PE, and others. Among material type segments, the C-PET segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with an estimated market share of 88.7% in 2018. The A-PET segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.8 % during the forecast period. The C-PET segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 411.0 Mn during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to register a value of US$ 1,378.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach 1,789.4 Mn during the forecast period. The others segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.1 % during the forecast period.

By end use, the dual-ovenable trays & containers market is segmented into meat, seafood, and poultry, snacks food, ready-to-eat meals, frozen food, bakery products, and others. Among end-use segments, the ready-to-eat meals segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period with an estimated market value of 47.1% in 2018. This segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 243.3 Mn during the forecast period. The frozen food segment is estimated to reach an estimated market value of 25.0% in 2026.

Among geographic market segments, the North America region is anticipated to lead the global dual-ovenable trays & containers market during the forecast period. North America is projected to register a CAGR of 3.3% by value during the forecast period.

Market players profiled in this report include Færch Plast A/S; Sealed Air Corporation; Bemis Company, Inc.; DuPont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership; Sabert Corporation; Genpak, LLC; Sonoco Products Company; Pactiv LLC; Evergreen Packaging, Inc.; Oliver Packaging & Equipment Co.; Portage Plastics Corporation; MCP Performance Plastic Ltd.; Plastic Package, Inc.; Point Five Packaging LLC; CiMa-Pak Corporation; PinnPACK Packaging LLC; PAC Food Pty Ltd.; and Sanplast Ltd.

The report analyzes the key drivers and restraints as well as dual-ovenable trays & containers market trends and performs pricing analysis based on the average weighted model.

