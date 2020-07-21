Redox Meter Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Redox Meter Introduction

Redox meter, also known as ORP meter, is used to define the oxidizing properties of solutions and monitor or measure the chemical reactions to quantify the ion activity

It is used to measure the oxidizing or reducing potential of the water sample, primarily potable and industrial water samples. Redox meter provides information about the metal and total salt present in the water. It is majorly used where reliable, accurate, and exact measurements are required.

Redox meter is used in laboratories to measure pH, conductivity, temperature, and oxidation-reduction potential of a solution

There are three types of redox meters: redox handle meters, redox meters with an external probe, and tabletop redox meters

The global redox meter market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for these in laboratories to measure the oxidation-reduction potential of solutions

Redox Meter Dynamics

Key Drivers of Redox Meter Market

Rise in demand to maintain the required parameters of water purity in numerous household and industrial applications of water is expected to boost the demand for redox meter during the forecast period

Redox meter transfers the testing result data directly to the laptop or computer. It can also deliver reliable and accurate water testing results in rugged and wet conditions. These factors are anticipated to propel the redox meter market in the next few years.

Increase in demand for redox meters in laboratories and various industries to test hydrogen-rich water is another key factor estimated to fuel the global redox meter market

Rapid adoption of redox meters to measure the chlorine content, conductivity, and temperature in surface or ground water and industrial wastewater treatment plants across the globe is projected to boost the demand for redox meters in the near future

Growth in government initiatives to control and maintain the purity of the water, especially industrial wastewater, is also likely to propel the global redox meter market

Increase in usage of redox meters for pool and spa maintenance is also expected to drive the redox meter market

Technological advancement related to water quality testing instruments has augmented the global redox meter market

Adoption of advanced redox meters is low. This is anticipated to adversely impact the demand for redox meters.

Lack of awareness regarding wastewater treatment in undeveloped regions is also projected to hamper the market during the forecast period

North America to Hold Major Share of Redox Meter Market

North America dominated the global redox meter market in 2018 due to the presence of well-established, technologically advanced manufacturers and implementation of stringent rules and regulations regarding water pollution in the region

The redox meter market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace owing to the increase in infrastructure development and industrial growth in the region. Additionally, rise in application areas of redox meter is projected to boost the market.

