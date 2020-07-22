Metabolomics Market Insights, Share, Growth Drivers and Demand Forecast to 2024

The global metabolomics market is projected to achieve a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period due to the increased government and private funding in research and development, and rise in metabolic application in personalized medication. The market is led by instruments, in terms of size, majorly attributable to the fact that metabolomics instrument is extensively used while following the various steps of the experimental protocol. Metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services are expected to witness the faster growth in future, as it facilitates simpler analysis and data interpretation of widely available biological data.

North America is the largest market for metabolomics products and services, mainly due to the factors such as presence of large number of funding from government and private bodies, and availability to technologically advanced products, with the dominance of some of the key players in the region.

Various factors leading to the growth of the metabolomics industry include the rise in funding for technological research from government as well as private organizations, along with increase in collaborations & partnerships of key players for enhancement of their product portfolio. There has been significant rise in the R&D expenditure by the key players for development of technologically advanced metabolomics platforms, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The advent of personalized medication also acts as a driving force to the growth of the market.

Some of the other key players in the global market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., Metabolon, Inc.