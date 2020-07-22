AI in Healthcare Market Trends, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report by 2030

The artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is predicted to observe extensive growth in the coming years, driven by the surging demand for affordable healthcare, precision medicine, and coordination between healthcare workforce and patients as well as the expanding use of big data in the industry.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market/report-sample

Software, services, and hardware are the various offerings of the industry, among which software has held the largest AI in healthcare market share historically. This was due to the surging requirement for AI solutions based on software in the healthcare industry and rising number of IT firms offering the same. For instance, Nuance Communications offers the Dragon Medical One software, which uses natural language processing (NLP) to create an electronic health record (EHR) from a physician’s speech. Apart from Nuance Communications, global IT giants such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft also offer AI solutions for the medical sector.

Presently, North America holds the largest AI in healthcare market share, due to the advanced healthcare sector, surging usage of healthcare IT (HIT) solutions, and growing funding for the development of such solutions. Among the regional countries, the U.S. has been the larger revenue contributor to the industry, and the situation in the coming years would be the same. This is primarily owed to the supportive government initiatives for the usage of digital platforms in the life sciences niche, and technological enhancements.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offering Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Querying Method Metals

Context Aware Processing

By Application

Medical Imaging and Diagnostics

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Precision Medicine

Drug Discovery

Virtual Assistant

Inpatient Care and Hospital Management

Wearables

Research

Robot Assisted Surgery

Fraud Detection

By End User