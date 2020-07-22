AI in Healthcare Market Trends, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report by 2030

The artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is predicted to observe extensive growth in the coming years, driven by the surging demand for affordable healthcare, precision medicine, and coordination between healthcare workforce and patients as well as the expanding use of big data in the industry.
Software, services, and hardware are the various offerings of the industry, among which software has held the largest AI in healthcare market share historically. This was due to the surging requirement for AI solutions based on software in the healthcare industry and rising number of IT firms offering the same. For instance, Nuance Communications offers the Dragon Medical One software, which uses natural language processing (NLP) to create an electronic health record (EHR) from a physician’s speech. Apart from Nuance Communications, global IT giants such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft also offer AI solutions for the medical sector.
Presently, North America holds the largest AI in healthcare market share, due to the advanced healthcare sector, surging usage of healthcare IT (HIT) solutions, and growing funding for the development of such solutions. Among the regional countries, the U.S. has been the larger revenue contributor to the industry, and the situation in the coming years would be the same. This is primarily owed to the supportive government initiatives for the usage of digital platforms in the life sciences niche, and technological enhancements.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Offering Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Technology
- Deep Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Querying Method Metals
- Context Aware Processing
By Application
- Medical Imaging and Diagnostics
- Patient Data and Risk Analysis
- Precision Medicine
- Drug Discovery
- Virtual Assistant
- Inpatient Care and Hospital Management
- Wearables
- Research
- Robot Assisted Surgery
- Fraud Detection
By End User
- Healthcare Providers
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company
- Healthcare Payers
- Patients