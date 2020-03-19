Privileged Identity Management Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Privileged Identity Management Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Privileged identity management is the monitoring and protection against the accidental or deliberate misuse of superuser accounts in an organization’s IT environments. Oversight is necessary so that the greater access abilities of super control accounts are not misused or abused. The unmanaged superuser accounts can lead to loss or theft of sensitive corporate information or malware that can compromise the network. Privileged accounts may be targeted by external attackers and malicious insiders i.e. rogue employees who have access to the sensitive information of the organization. Privileged identity management creates audits and alerts the user about all potential threats so that the requester, purpose and duration of each privileged access request can be documented and monitored.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

ARCON (India), Bomgar Corporation (United States), Balabit (Hungary), BeyondTrust (United States), Centrify (United States), CA Technologies (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Core Security (United States), Cyberark (United States) and Hitachi-ID (Canada) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are ManageEngine (United States), Iraje (United States), Lieberman Software (United States), NRI SecureTechnologies (United States) and MICRO FOCUS (United Kingdom).

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Privileged Identity Management Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Privileged Identity Management Comprehensive Study by Type (Appliance-Based, Agent-Based, Appliance-Based, Agent-Based )), Application (Government and Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Other), Installation (Agent-Based, Appliance-Based), Organization (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Component (Solution {Identity Management, Access Management, Session Monitoring and Management}, Service {Professional Services, Implementation and Integration, Consulting, Education and Training, Support and Maintenance and Managed Services}) Players and Region – Global Market Outlook to 2025

The regional analysis of Global Privileged Identity Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Drivers

Centralized Administration, Secure Access and Storage of Privileged Shared Account Credentials

Increasing Threat of Cyber-Attacks and Malware

Quick Deployment with Little Operational Interruption

Market Trend

Emergence of Intelligent Based Identity Management Solutions

Restraints

High Cost of Innovation and Implementation

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of BYOD among Enterprises

Increased Digitization among Organizations

Challenges

Lack of Awareness about Emerging Security Threats

The Global Privileged Identity Management Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

Table of Content

Global Privileged Identity Management Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Privileged Identity Management Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Privileged Identity Management Market Forecast

