Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts

According to the report, the global last mile delivery transportation market is projected to reach ~US$ 400 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period. Rise in trade and more distance between manufacturing units and end users is likely to boost the market for transportation during the forecast period. In developing and major emerging economies, transportation of products and goods by means of roadways plays an integral role. Moreover, this mode of transport is cost-effective for door-to-door service, owing to improved road infrastructure. This is anticipated to propel the last mile delivery transportation market during the forecast period.

To Garner Compelling Insights on The Forecast Analysis of Market, Request a Sample Here

Increase in industrialization and preference toward e-tailing is estimated to boost the last mile delivery transportation market. Online shopping is witnessing significant expansion, owing to an increase in speedy Internet access, which has led to a rise in preference toward e-tailing among consumers. Furthermore, convenience of shopping from home is projected to boost e-Commerce and consequently, drive the last mile delivery transportation market during the forecast period.

Expansion of Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market

A surge in trade volume, owing to rising bilateral trade among countries is projected to boost the last mile delivery transportation market during the forecast period. China witnessed a surge in both general trade volume and proportion, escalating to 15.66 Trn Yuan. China trade volume accounted for 56.4% of total foreign trade. Major trading partners of China are the U.S., the European Union, and ASEAN. Exports of China to the U.S. further rose by 15.2% year-on-year. Based on cargo type, the global last mile delivery transportation market has been segmented into dry goods, liquid goods, and postal goods. Dry goods and liquid goods are likely to be highly lucrative segments during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rise in trade volume from one region to another. Rise in volume of imports of industry and manufacturing raw materials and export and import of food and pharmaceuticals.

In terms of end user, the FMCG segment dominated the market, as increase in volume of transport of liquid goods, including oil & gas over the years has been enhancing the demand for freight trucks. Moreover, rise in export of oil and diesel over the years is anticipated to boost the last mile delivery transportation market, as the demand for quality goods and services has been rising in rural areas, owing to improved distribution channels of FMCG companies.

Regional Analysis of Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market

In terms of region, the global last mile delivery transportation market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominated the global last mile delivery transportation market in 2019. It is anticipated to hold a leading share during the forecast period, due to high volume of freight transport in China & ASEAN. Improvement of road & transport network and cross-country trade over the years is likely to boost the last mile delivery transportation market in the region.

For More Actionable Insights into The Competitive Landscape of Market, Get a Customized Report Here

Prominent players operating in the global last mile delivery transportation market include Cargo Carriers Limited, CJ Logistics Corporation, CEVA Logistics, Concargo Private Ltd, DB SCHENKER, Interlogix Pty Ltd., DHL Paket GmbH, Estes Express Lines, FedEx Corporation, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., J&J Global Limited, KART, SNCF Geodis, Swift Transportation, TNT Holding B.V., Procet Freight, Tuma Transport, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc.