Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market. In terms of revenue, the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over ~7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market would be largely driven by factors such as rising consumer awareness about the ill effects of mobile radiation on the human body. Innovation in technology and design of anti-radiation devices for cell phones is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

According to the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market report, the type segment includes chip, sticker, case, and others. Chip segment is expected to dominate the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market, in terms of both value as well as volume, and expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Chip is easily available in the market and has the ability to fit in different devices. Multiple usage of this product is driving its demand in the global market. Furthermore, the case segment is estimated to propel at a prominent rate in the near future. This segment is majorly driven by the increasing number of products offered by key companies with cases of different mobile handsets.

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment holds a large share of the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market, followed by the online segment. The offline segment dominated the market in 2018, owing to preference of consumers to experience the quality of the product physically. As per the anti-radiation devices for cell phones market report, online distribution channels of anti-radiation devices for cell phones include both e-Commerce websites as well as company-owned websites, while offline distribution channels include supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others (various smaller retail formats). In the near future, e-Commerce platform is anticipated to be the most preferred channel for anti-radiation devices for cell phones.

The anti-radiation devices for cell phones market is highly fragmented. High number of small, medium, and large companies operate in the market at the global and domestic level. Companies work on product innovation to increase their market reach.

Anti-radiation products available in the market are extremely simple and easy to use, and no specific knowledge is required for its operation. Various anti-radiation products are manufactured with an appealing look due to growth in technology. Along with chip and phone cases, several manufacturers have extended their product offerings by developing anti-radiation pouches, holsters, armbands, and headsets. The market for anti-radiation devices is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market: Prominent Regions

Presently, North America dominates the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market followed by Europe. People in North America are more inclined toward purchasing anti-radiation chips and cases for their cell phones. It has been observed that most customers of anti-radiation cell phone devices are high-end mobile users. Moreover, companies are convincing consumers about the adverse effects of mobile radiation, which is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Demand for anti-radiation devices for cell phones in developing regions such as Asia Pacific is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific anti-radiation devices for cell phones market is driven by the rising number of mobile devices in use in China and India. Moreover, rising consumer awareness about the adverse effect of mobile radiation is driving the market growth.

Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global anti-radiation devices for cell phones market includes Penumbra Brands, Inc., AMERICAN AIRES INC., Cellsafe, DefenderShield, Mobile Safety, RadiArmor, RF Safe Corporation, SafeSleeve Anti-Radiation Cases, Syenergy Environics Limited, and Waves Protect Corp. Companies are extensively focusing on introducing innovative products in order to gain market share.