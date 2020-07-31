Prescription Safety Glasses Market | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global prescription safety glasses market. In terms of revenue, the global prescription safety glasses market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the prescription safety glasses market report.

Prescription safety glasses provide protection against hazardous liquids & gases, dust particles, sparks, heat, debris, as well as manufacturing residue. Prescription safety glasses are safety glasses having prescription lenses in it. Prescription safety glasses are especially designed to provide protection to the eyes while working in mining, chemicals, metalwork, construction, or any other industry, which poses a threat to the eyes.

In this market report, TMR estimates that based on product type, safety spectacles are likely to be the most widely used product by the end of 2027 in the prescription safety glasses market, followed by prescription safety goggles. Increasing adoption of eye safety products is expected to fuel the prescription safety glasses market globally.

Eye protection is a major concern at high-risk work areas such as construction, mining, carpentry, electrical work, automotive, and industrial manufacturing sectors. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), every day about 2,000 U.S. workers sustain job-related eye injuries that require medical treatment. However, safety experts and eye doctors believe the right eye protection can lessen the severity or even prevent 90% of these eye injuries. Laboratory & janitorial staff and healthcare workers are also at higher risk of acquiring infectious diseases from eye exposure which encourages them to use eye protective equipment. Thus, growing concerns about eye safety in various working spaces is likely to boost the prescription safety glasses market.

Prescription safety glasses are also used during sports activities such as shooting, hunting, and adventure sports. Growing participation in these sports is anticipated to boost the prescription safety glasses market in the near future.

Prescription Safety Glasses Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is projected to show prominent growth in the prescription safety glasses market in the near future, as large number of manufacturing and industrial sectors are present in the region. China and Japan are considered prominent markets for prescription safety glass manufacturers during the forecast timeline. Over the years, North America has emerged as the biggest market for prescription safety glasses. North America along with Europe dominate the market. Increasing government regulations and worker safety health related policies is projected to positively impact the prescription safety glasses market during the forecast period.

Major brands are likely to focus on research & development to strengthen their footprint in the global prescription safety glasses market. Companies are engaged in expanding their product portfolio. Manufacturers are focusing on reducing the cost of production so that the product is affordable for laborers and also increase profitability for sustainable growth of their businesses.

Prescription Safety Glasses Market: Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the global prescription safety glasses market include EssilorLuxottica SA, Wiley X Inc., Pyramex Safety, Radians, Inc., MCR Safety, Univet S.r.l., UVEX GROUP, Bollé Safety, Honeywell International Inc., DEWALT, HOYA Corporation (3M), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Phillips Safety Products.