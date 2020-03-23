Hot melt adhesive popularly known as hot glue is a thermoplastic adhesive which is commonly marketed in solid cylindrical form of varied diameters. Hot melt adhesives are designed in such a way that it can melt in electric hot glue gun. Hot melt adhesives have unique advantage of fast processing over other adhesives. Unlike water-based and solvent based adhesives hot melt adhesives do not need drying after application. Hot melt adhesives begin bonding immediately after it is applied on the object because it cools down to its solidification point immediately. Such fast solidification feature of hot melt adhesives is ideal for industrial application that requires high speed manufacturing line, bonding versatility, large gap filling, fast green strength and minimal shrinkage.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3378



On the bases of nature global hot melt adhesives market can be bifurcated into ethylene acrylic acid adhesives, polyolefin adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, amorphous polyolefin, ethylene vinyl acetate adhesives, styrenic block copolymer adhesives, polyamide adhesives and others. Hot melt adhesive are majorly applied by the packaging industry. Other major application of hot melt adhesives includes building and construction, paper converting, woodworking, tiles and floor adhesive product, bookbinding, clear case bonding, soap & bubble gum wrapper coating, footwear & leather goods, stock & tapes manufacturing, bottle labeling, automotive headlights and glue sticks.

North America has the largest market for hot melt adhesives, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. China is the largest consumer of hot melt adhesive products owing to greater demand from manufacturing industry. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecasted period. Europe is expected to show average growth. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth in the coming future. Increasing number of manufacturing units in the developing region such as India is expected to boost the Asian market.

Increasing demand from high speed manufacturing companies is driving the global hot melt adhesive market. Additionally, changing trend of the packaging industry (largest end-user of hot malt adhesive) is expected to increase the global demand for hot melt adhesive products. Also, government policy by EPA (environment protection agency) in the U.S. and European country for using eco friendly product is further expected to increase the demand for hot melt adhesive products to some extent.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3378

Some of the major companies operating in the global hot melt adhesive market are ,

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dow Corning Corporation

Sika AG

Henkel AG, H. B. Fuller

Beardow & Adams (Adhesive) Ltd

Bostik Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Worthen Industries, Inc.

Ashland Inc.

American Chemical Inc.

3M Corporation.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemark