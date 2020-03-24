“One-stop-shop for Premium Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Research Reports by Alexa Reports

The global fish protein hydrolysate market accounted for US$ 389.11 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 610.87 Mn by 2027. Fish protein hydrolysate is defined as a blend of degraded proteins which are extracted by the protein hydrolysis of fish material or fish. It is a bioactive compound that is produced by decomposing the minced fish together with enzymes and involves breaking down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. Fish protein hydrolysate is generally produced through enzymatic hydrolysis technique. The process of enzymatic hydrolysis requires the use of expensive enzymes such as chymotrypsin, pepsin, alcalase, and trypsin, which increases the cost of production. The manufacture of dried fish protein hydrolysate involves the removal of moisture content is complex and results in substantial energy requirements, which boosts the cost further.

Based on form, the fish protein hydrolysate market has been segmented into powder and liquid. The powder segment dominated the fish protein hydrolysate market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The demand for the powdered form of a fish protein hydrolysate is increasing across several application bases. The fish protein hydrolysate in powdered form is a spray dried, a free-flowing product that has a high proportion of denatured proteins. It is available in off-white color as a readily soluble solution in water, which contains less amount of fats. The powdered form of fish protein hydrolysate has a rich nutritional profile and is known to possess functional characteristics. Further, the powdered form of a fish protein hydrolysate is easy to handle, convenient to store, and transport.

In 2018, the North America region dominated the fish protein hydrolysate market. The largest market share of the North American region is primarily attributed to changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward healthy and natural food and cosmetic products. Additionally, increase in the demand of fish protein hydrolysate from feed processing industries is further expected to stimulate the growth of the market. Fish protein hydrolysates are widely used in preparation of animal feed, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. Further, presence of strong manufacturing base for fish protein hydrolysates along with increased focus over research and development activities is further expected to expand the growth of the fish protein hydrolysate market in the region.

Some of the players present in global fish protein hydrolysate market are Bio-marine Ingredients, Ireland Limited, Copalis Sea Solutions, CR Brown Enterprises, Diana Group, Hofseth BioCare ASA, Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Marutham Bio Ages Innovations (P) Ltd, SAMPI, Scanbio Marine Group AS, and Sopropêche among others.

The overall global fish protein hydrolysate market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the fish protein hydrolysate market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the fish protein hydrolysate market.

Some Important points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Our Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Technology

1.3.2 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Form

1.3.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Source

1.3.4 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Application

1.3.5 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST analysis

4.2.5 SAM PEST analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Fish Protein Hydrolysate in Nutri Cosmeceuticals

5.1.2 Growing Consumer Preference Towards Healthy Diet To Boost Market Growth

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Industry association initiatives and logistic issues is hampering the market growth

5.3 Opportunities:

5.3.1 Demand For FPH For Exercise Recovery Aid

5.4 Trends:

5.4.1 FPH Market Is Fueling With Inorganic Growth

5.5 Impact Analysis

