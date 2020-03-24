Pesticide Residue Testing Market: Overview

Pesticide Residue is under stringent legislation worldwide in order to protect customers. The pesticide residue testing offers a vital tool is identification and control of pesticide residues according to the national and international regulations. The excessive use of pesticides can lead to the dangerous level of harmful chemicals entering into the food chain. The fresh produce is the most susceptible to pesticide residues and they are being consumed in increasing quantities. Thus, there is a huge demand for pesticide residue testing from all over the world.

Pesticide Residue Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

With an increasing level of the population all over the globe, sustainable food production requires an effective pesticide residue testing methods. Implementation of stringent food safety regulations, advancements in testing technologies, and international trade of food materials are driving the market for global pesticide residue testing market. The emerging regions provide a high growth potential and several untapped markets in this regions offers huge opportunities to the pesticide residue testing market players. The lack of awareness about the food safety regulations among the food manufacturers and unavailability of food control infrastructure and resources in developing countries are some of the factors which are acting as a restraint for pesticide residue testing market. On the basis of type, the herbicides segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as it is higher production application of herbicides in agriculture. The increasing contamination of food products especially in imported food products and growth in food trade is driving the pesticide residue testing market. The possible health consequences due to exposure to these pesticides have increased the demand for herbicides residue testing. The fungicides segment is expected to remain the second largest in global pesticide residue testing market.

Pesticide Residue Testing Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type,

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

On the basis of Technology,

LC-MS/GC-MS

HPLC

Gas Chromatography

On the basis of Class,

Organochlorines

Organophosphates

Organonitrogens & Carbamates

Pesticide Residue Testing Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Pesticide Residue Testing Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe is having the largest share of the global pesticide residue testing market. The increasing food safety concerns among the consumers as well as the increasing market for processed food is expected to drive the APEJ pesticide residue testing market at the higher rate. The APEJ region is a significant trading partner with other developed markets such as Europe and North America. China is expected to have higher market share among the APEJ region. Increasing instances of pesticides contamination in the air, soil and water bodies have become a severe concern which is likely to increase the demand for pesticide testing market.

Pesticide Residue Testing Market: Key Players

Eurofins Scientific SE

Bureau Veritas S.A.

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Silliker, Inc.

ALS Limited

AsureQuality Ltd.

SCS Global Services

Microbac Laboratories, Inc

Symbio Laboratories

