The Global Parcel Delivery Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Global Parcel Delivery market are UPS (United States),FedEx (incl. TNT Express) (United States),Deutsche Post DHL (Germany),Yamato Holdings (Yamato Transport)(Japan),SG Holdings (Sagawa Express) (Japan),Japan Post Group (Japan),United States Postal Service (USPS) (United States),Amazon Logistics (United States)

Definition:

Parcel delivery is the way of transporting commodities from source to destination by various means such as postal, courier or another way of shipping methods which involves the use of various modes of transportations such as rail, road, air as well as water. Often the goods which are parcelled are properly wrapped or sealed in paper. Rising e-commerce industries has created a huge opportunity for local as well as global demand for the very market. With consumers expected to avail the services at doorsteps and rising transportation infrastructure, the demand for the parcel delivery is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

The Global Parcel Delivery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (B2B, B2C, Other), Application (Online Trading, Offline Trading), Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor Terminals), End User (Retail, Petroleum, Defense, Chemical, Construction, Logistics & Shipping, Government Organizations)

Regional Analysis for Parcel Delivery Market:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

The Global Parcel Delivery Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player’s contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.

Market Trends:

Consumer Demand for Convenience Method for Collecting and Returning B2C Parcel

Rising Demand For Same Day Delivery

Market Drivers:

Rising e-commerce Business Fuelled by Growing Internet Penetration

Growth in Cross-border Parcel Deliveries Owing to Globalization

Market Challenges:

Timely Delivery of Parcels in Remote Areas

Ensuring Proper Delivery of Fragile Commodities

Market Restraints:

Susceptibility to Loss of Parcel and Intricacy Involved in Claiming Reimbursement

Improper Transportation Infrastructure and Soaring Fuel Prices

The Parcel Delivery market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Parcel Delivery Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

Key Market Features in Global Parcel Delivery Market:

The report highlights Parcel Delivery market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Parcel Delivery, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Parcel Delivery Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The content of the Global Parcel Delivery market study subjects, includes a total of 12 chapters:

Chapter 1 Global Parcel Delivery Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Parcel Delivery Market Forecast

