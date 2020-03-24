The Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Global Wi-Fi as a Service market are Cisco Systems (United States),Huawei Technologies Co. (China),ARRIS International (United States),Aerohive Networks (United States),Singtel (Singapore),Rogers Communications (Canada),Telstra Corporation (Australia),Viasat (United States),ADTRAN (United States),Aruba (United States)

Definition:

Wi-Fi as a service (WaaS) is a cloud-based management system which allows electronic devices to connected within a specified range and also provide organizations a secure, reliable and fast WLAN access. The deployment of WaaS is simple and time-efficient it does not require installation of cable, it is managed via network operating center (NOC) which indeed helps smaller business organizations to attain fast and reliable data network. The gadgets and devices such as personal computers, smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras are compatible to connect with the internet via the wireless access point and WLAN network. Increased demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage globally is driving the market for WaaS.

The Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Professional Services (Advisory and Implementation, Support and Maintenance Training), Managed Services), Application (IT and Telecom, Locations, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Others), Organizational Type (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Vertical Type (Education, Retail, Travel, Hospitality), Wi-Fi Standard Technologies (802.11a, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 802.11ac), Hardware Type (Access Points, Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Controllers, Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Others (Routers, Switches, Antennas, and Repeaters ))

Regional Analysis for Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

The Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player’s contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.

Market Trends:

Adoption Of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Increased Influx of Mobile Devices at Workplaces

Market Drivers:

Increased Demand for High-Speed and Widespread Network Coverage

Persistent Increase in a Number of Connected Devices Demands Wireless Network be Available 24/7

Development of Smart Cities Globally

Market Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Personnel for WI-FI

Issue Related with Privacy Concerns

Market Restraints:

Issues Related to Cloud Connectivity Failure

Lack of Data Security

For Consumer Centric Market, Survey or Demand Side Analysis can be provided as part of customization which consider demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (If applicable)

Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

– Consumer Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

– Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

– Customer Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

– Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)

The Wi-Fi as a Service market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

Key Market Features in Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

The report highlights Wi-Fi as a Service market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Wi-Fi as a Service, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The content of the Global Wi-Fi as a Service market study subjects, includes a total of 12 chapters:

Chapter 1 Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Forecast

Key Points Covered in Wi-Fi as a Service Market Study :

Wi-Fi as a Service Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Wi-Fi as a Service Market Competition by Manufacturers

Wi-Fi as a Service Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Wi-Fi as a Service Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Wi-Fi as a Service Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {, Hardware, Software & Services}

Wi-Fi as a Service Market Analysis by Application {Residential, Commercial & Industrial}

Wi-Fi as a Service Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Wi-Fi as a Service Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis…………

