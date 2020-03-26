Latest trending report Global Automotive Filters Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

The global Automotive filters market is valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD XX billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX%. Automotive filters are designed to filter out or remove contaminants such as dust, pollen, and other debris. Automotive filter aids in increasing the engine life as it helps in trapping dirt and other contaminants that can harm engine parts such as pistons and cylinders. The growth in the automotive industry is the key driver for the growth of the global automotive filters market. In order to protect the engine components from dirt, debris and other contaminants are anticipated to propel the growth of the global automotive filters market during the forecast period. Increase in the technological developments for automotive filters is responsible for the growth of the industry. Increase in the health concerns among the users coupled with growing pollution rates is likely to have a positive influence on the usage of automotive filters.

Due to stringent regulations laid by the government on carbon emissions coupled with the increase in demand for electric vehicles is expected to challenge the growth of automotive filters market.

Based on the filter type, the global automotive filters market can be classified into fuel filters, oil filters, and air filters. Fuel filters segment can be further classified into gasoline filters and diesel filters. Realising the importance of oil and fuel filtration for the longer lifespan of the automobile is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Global Automotive Filters Market

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive filters market can be classified into, two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicles. Among them, passenger vehicles segment is expected to contribute to the major share of automotive filters due to rise in the consumer disposable income. Based on the end-user, the global automotive filters market is classified into original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket

By geography, the global automotive filters market has been classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Growth in the automobile industry in countries such as India, China, and Japan is likely to propel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region. Stringent governmental policies regarding vehicular emissions in North America and Europe fuels the growth of the automotive filters market.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, porter five forces, market share analysis, product mapping and company profiles.

