Owing to the increase in the demand for refrigerators in the residential and industrial sector and changing consumer lifestyle are the key factors promoting the growth of the fluorochemicals market.

Fluorocarbons are anticipated to witness a high growth on account of increase in aluminum production, largely driven by its increasing usage in automotive and construction. The industry is positively driven by its extensive applications in air conditioning industry in automotive.

Get Sample Copy with Latest Trends and Updated Analysis @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2099583

Top Players:

Some of the key players in the fluorochemicals market are Daikin Industries, Solvay SA, Asahi Glass Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Arkema, Honeywell International Inc., The Chemours Company and 3M among others.

Report Highlights

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the present and future trends in the global fluorochemicals market

Focus on the various market dynamics that can have an impact on the growth of the market

Recent industry trends and developments in the fluorochemicals market

Product mapping for the key products of all the major market players

Key players in the market are profiled and their recent developments, product portfolio, and other business strategies are listed

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the fluorochemicals market – level4/5 segmentation

PDF report with most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Browse Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-fluorochemicals-market-2018-2025

Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the global fluorochemicals market can be classified into, HFC, HCFC, fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, aluminum fluoride, inorganic & specialties and others. The demand for HFC and HCFC is anticipated to grow at a higher rate due to its extensive applications as refrigerants. Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) and hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) play an important role in the production of refrigerants. These are mostly used in the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) industry and the food and beverages industry.

Based on geography, the global fluorochemicals market can be classified into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW. Developing economies in Asia Pacific region has propelled the usage of fluorochemicals over the past few years. North America and Europe are considered as mature markets for fluorochemicals and South America contributes a smaller share when compared to other regions. Going forward, due to the environmental regulations, the consumption of fluorocarbons in North America and in some parts of Europe is anticipated to reduce due to phase-out of usage of refrigerants.

Based on applications the global fluorochemicals market can be classified into refrigerants & chillers, aluminum production, plastic blowing agents, medical applications, electrical & electronics and others. Refrigerants segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share due to its extensive usage in residential and commercial applications.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2099583

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]