The market is driven by several factors such as increased incidences of communal diseases, and raising awareness about hospital-acquired infections. But the market is affected by the stringent FDA regulations and raising awareness about personalized medicine.

North America has the largest share of global Hospital Supplies market followed by Europe due to increasing of the geriatric population, and rise in the patient count and growing need for insulin and vaccines.

The graph shows the value of the hospital supplies market in Canada in 2007 and 2014 by type, in million U.S. dollars.

The major companies in the Hospital Supplies market include 3M Healthcare, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, B Braun, Baxter International, Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific Group, Cardinal Health, Covidien, and GE Healthcare.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Market Segmentation:

The global Hospital Supplies market is segmented by type into Medical Disposables, Diagnostic Equipment, Sterilization & Disinfectant Equipment, Hospital Furniture, Mobility Aids & Transportation Equipment, Medical Refrigerators & Freezers, Syringes & Needles, Laboratory Products, Patient Examination Devices, and Operating Room Equipment. Medical Disposable and syringes and needles are the major revenue generators of the global hospital supplies market due to shifting from non-disposable to disposable supplies, increasing number of suppliers such as Stryker and Medtronic (Covidine). These factors are driving the growth of the market due to the availability of affordable products.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

