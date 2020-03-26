Latest trending report Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

The Medical Image Analysis Software market growth is driven by several factors such as the new technological advancements in medical imaging systems, increasing applications of computer-aided diagnosis and increasing use of imaging equipment due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the market is affected by the stringent FDA regulations and privacy and security concerns.

Top Players:

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

AGFA Healthcare

Esaote S.P.A

Mim Software

Aquilab

Carestream Health

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Segmentation:

The Global Medical Image Analysis Software market is segmented by Image type into 2-D Image, 3-D Image, and 4-D Image. By Technology, the market is segmented into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound Imaging, Computed Tomography (CT), Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Radiographic Imaging, Radiographic Imaging, and Combined Modalities (PET/CT, SPECT/CT, PET/MR). By Application, the market is segmented into Oncology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Urology and Nephrology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mammography, and Others. Further, based on End-User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Research Centres, and Others.

Based on application, the Medical Image Analysis Software market is segmented into Oncology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Urology and Nephrology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mammography, and Others. The cardiology segment accounted for largest share and is a projected to grow during the forecast period due to rising number of cardiac imaging tests as the number of cardiac disorders are increasing and growing advanced and innovative cardiac imaging technologies.

Geographically, the Medical Image Analysis Software market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the global Medical Image Analysis Software market due to several factors such as increasing prevalence of various diseases, new advanced technologies in imaging systems, increasing number of imaging centers, and raising awareness towards a diagnosis of diseases at early stages.

