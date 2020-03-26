Latest trending report Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

The Next Generation Sequencing market is driven by several factors such as increasing demand for NGS technology in drug discovery, growth in genome mapping programs and technological advancements in genetic sequencing are driving the NGS market globally. But the Next Generation Sequencing market is affected by standardization concerns over NGS based diagnostics and lack of skilled professionals in this field.

Top Players:

Roche Holding Ag

Agilent Technologies Inc

BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

Biomatters Ltd

Qiagen

Dnastar Inc

Gatc Biotech Ag

Genomatix Software Gmbh

Illumina Inc

Knome Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Macrogen Inc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd

Pacific Biosciences

Partek Incorporated

Perkin Elmer

Technology Insights:

The global Next-generation Sequencing market is segmented by technology into whole genome sequencing, targeted re-sequencing, whole exome sequencing, RNA sequencing, Chip sequencing, De Novo sequencing, and methyl sequencing. Targeted sequencing occupies the largest share due to the presence of several benefits associated with a smaller dataset and reduction in sequencing costs. In addition, Increasing count of protein expression analysis projects are expected to rise due to the presence of large sets of DNA-based sequence data. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) which includes genome, microbial and de novo genome applications is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing number of research programs aimed at mapping human and non-human whole genomes combined with reducing costs of WGS.

Product Insights:

By product type, the global next-generation sequencing market is segmented into Instruments, and Reagents & Consumables. The Consumables segment holds the largest share in the global next generation sequencing market.

By applications, the Next Generation Sequencing market is segmented into drug discovery, personalized medicine, genetic screening, diagnostics, infectious diseases, agricultural and animal research, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Services, Hospitals and Healthcare Institutions, Academics, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Firms. Among these

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the Next Generation Sequencing market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. North America accounted for largest share due to the presence of advanced technological healthcare framework, growing adoption of reduction in the cost of sequencing per base pair, and high R&D investment for genomic sequence determination for biomarkers research.

