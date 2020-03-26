This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Construction Chemicals Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. The analysis of pioneering verticals and geographical regions is also discussed to anticipate the deployment rate of industry.

The market growth is driven by factors like growing infrastructure requirements in developing economies, improving the economics of construction, and increasing urbanization of the population.

Global construction chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The market is dominated by Asia-Pacific, which holds around 45% of the global market in 2017 due to increasing construction activities in countries like China and India. The renovation construction market in Europe is driving the market in this region followed by Europe. The North American market is also expected to grow due to high demand from the housing sector.

Get Sample Copy with Latest Trends and Updated Analysis @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2093104

Key Players

The major players of Construction Chemicals market include 3M Company, Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG, Albemarle Corporation, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Bolton Group, Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty. Ltd., CHRYSO, CICO Technologies Ltd., CONMIX Ltd., now DuPont, W.R. Grace & Co., Fosroc, Franklin International, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Lafarge, Mapei, Inc., MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd. and Pidilite Industries.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Construction Chemicals in the market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Construction Chemicals by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Construction Chemicals market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Construction Chemicals products of all major market players.

Browse Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-construction-chemicals-market-2018-2025

The Global Construction Chemicals market is segmented by product types such as Adhesives & Sealants, Industrial Flooring, Protective Coating, Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing, Grinding Aids, and Others. The concrete admixtures segment accounted for highest share in the global construction chemicals market and Asia-Pacific region has the highest consumption rate for admixtures due to increasing infrastructural projects.

Based on end-user industries, the market is segmented into Commercial (Office Space, Retail, Hotels, Others), Infrastructural, Industrial (Roads & Bridges, Railways, Water, Energy, and Others (Airport, Metro)), Residential and Public Space. Construction chemicals demand is increasing due to rising urbanization and increasing housing construction. Industrial construction chemicals are also essential for stability and durability of the structures; hence demand is rising from various industries. Construction chemicals are widely used in residential infrastructure due to rising demand for housing and domiciliary buildings in urban areas. In 2015, Residential and infrastructure end-user segments together accounted more than half of the market share.

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2093104

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]