This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Meal Kit Subscription Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. The analysis of pioneering verticals and geographical regions is also discussed to anticipate the deployment rate of industry.

The Global Meal Kit Subscription market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is fore-casted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025). The concept that involves home delivery of pre-portioned ingredients with meal recipe to create specific meals. It was new few years ago and was expected to be the major disruptor in the food retail Industry.

Avoiding a trip to the store is the key benefits of meal kit delivery services. Allowing people to bypass this time-consuming grocery store experience was expected to be big enough driver to sustain the meal kit subscription business.

The simplicity of ordering a meal online, availability of various recipes and freshness of food allowed entry for multiple companies. Due to massive venture capital funding, companies have spent an enormous amount on marketing & customer discounts. These efforts have resulted in large no of people buying Meal Kit Subscription.

Blue Apron is the biggest player in meal kit Subscription services in the US. Hello fresh is a Germany based company which has gained tremendous momentum in the American Mar-ket. Recently Hello fresh acquired green chef. The combined market share of both these companies is higher than Blue Apron.

For Start-ups, the Meal Kit Subscription market has become very competitive as traditional retail giants like Ama-zon is starting their meal kit delivery option. When Amazon acquired Whole-foods, it caused a lot of uncertainty about the future of start-ups in meal-kits subscription market.

Market Segmentation:

Global meal kit subscription market can be segmented by the size of meal kit, type of diet, type of produce.

Based on meal size, the market can be classified into two-person plan, three-person plan, four-person plan and others. The average price of meal kit was about USD 9.99 per serving for Blue Apron and USD 11.5 for hellofresh.

Meal kit subscription offers various types of meal to suit the needs of the consumer.

Based on diet type, meal kits can be segmented into:

Vegan

Paleo

Gluten-free

Mediterranean

Meat

Seafood (pescetarian)

Geography segmentation-

Based on Geography, Global meal kit market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. Meal kit subscription market is domi-nant in North America and Europe. The growth in the western countries is mainly due to their hectic lifestyles and busy work schedules.

Key market segments covered-

By Size of Meal-kit

Two-person plan

Three person plan

Four person plan

Four or more

By Food Type

Organic

Regular

Regional cuisine

Others

