Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market which was once known to be a concern only for the IT and Banking industry, has now penetrated into every vertical as a serious threat to any business or organization. Awareness and preparedness of these cyber risks have become a priority for consumers, suppliers and manufacturers. While every sector is fast embracing the Internet of things\’, they are forced to challenge the existence of cyber threats, risks and malwares; there is thus an increase in focus among regulators.

In the past, India has been targeted through cyber-attacks primarily for political reasons and trends show that this landscape seems to only gain prominence with the availability of more sophisticated technology and more complex transactions increasing vulnerability of systems. The market that is driven by varied forces like the rise of analytics of big data, consistent rise in threats, fall in the availability of customer security software and strong regulatory compliances enforced by the Government, has few, yet giant hurdles to cross, namely, technical expertise and lack of awareness of security concerns.

The Market can be segmented on the basis of Segment (Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Web Gateway (SWG), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and Enterprise Content-aware data loss prevention (DLP)), Solution (Encryption, Firewall, Web Filtering, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Loss Protection (DLP), Risk and Compliance Management etc.), Service(Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Content Security, Wireless Security and Cloud Security) and Verticals. The technology is widely being used to protect violation in Aerospace and Defense, Banking and Financial Services, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Retails, Manufacturing, Government and Public Utilities.

The market shows promise in the Cloud-based hybrid security, Mobile security, and Bring your own device (BYOD) technology. The current demand for integrated security solutions is also an aspect that is widely getting attention today.

Emerging India-based Cyber Security companies such as Lucideus Tech, Instasafe, XenArmor, Nevis Networks and ArraySheild Technologies are also making their presence felt in the global market with their cyber security and risk management services. Through this report, certain key business parameters, indicating the robustness and the company\’s potential to invest in, have been extensively discussed. Indicators such as the Current Sales Figure, Cash Flow Statements, Annual Turnover, Profit and Loss Statement, CAGR, Patents, and Legal Issues etc. have been included as parameters to help understand these start-ups, their market value, extent of market presence and financial soundness.

The threats on systems or organizations are both multi-dimensional and complex. As these cybercrimes evolve progressively, the motives of the criminals become much more than merely stealing information. The intension also goes on to disrupt the business and conduct of an organization. Although the idea of cybercrimes is well understood and accepted in India, and organizations take necessary steps to safeguard themselves, it is often seen that these criminals are always one step ahead in pinpointing a new loophole in the organization that can be exploited. Needless to say, the market shows immense scope in the current Indian set-up of privatization and industrialization.

What the report offers

1. Market Definition for the specified topic along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.

2. Market analysis for the Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on a regional and local scale.

3. Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on a regional and local scale.

4. Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.

5. Identification and analysis of the Macro and Micro factors that affect the Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India.

6. A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Scope of Report

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Supply-Side Analysis

4.3 Demand-Side Anaysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Industry Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Industry Competition

4.4.2 Potential of New Entrants

4.4.3 Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Power of Customers

4.4.5 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5 PESTEL Analysis

4.5.1 Political Factors

4.5.2 Economical Factors

4.5.3 Social Factors

4.5.4 Technological Factors

4.5.5 Environmental Factors

4.5.6 Legal Factors

4.6 Market Regulations and Policies

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Rise of Big Data Analytics

5.1.2 Security Risks Threat To Organization

5.1.3 Fall in Consumer Security Software

5.1.4 Advances Targeted Attacks

5.1.5 Strong Regulatory Compliance

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Technical Expertise

5.2.2 Lack of Awareness

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Cloud-based and hybrid Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

5.3.2 Mobile security

5.3.3 Popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

5.3.4 Demand for Integrated Security Solution

6. Market Segmentation

7. Emerging Companies in Network Security and Cyber Risk Management Market in India

8. Market Landscape

8.1 Market Trends

8.2 Market Forecasts

8.3 New Product Development and Innovations

8.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

