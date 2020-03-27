The Global Supercapacitor market is showing a significant potential and is projected to witness compound annual growth rate of 18.60% over the forecast period to reach USD XX.XX billion in market size by 2022. Supercapacitor or Ultra capacitors are electrochemical capacitors with high density and capacitance in comparison to common capacitors. It is a combination of the properties of conventional batteries and common capacitors. The storage capacity of a Supercapacitor is 10 to 100 times than electrolytic capacitors in terms of mass or energy per unit volume. The advanced features like high power pulse, extended battery life, and low battery cost has enabled them to secure a significant place in the commercial market.

Supercapacitor have enabled major advances in energy storage. Supercapacitor utilize high surface area electrode materials and thin dielectrics, empowering them to achieve capacitance with much larger magnitudes than common capacitors. Supercapacitor help to deliver quick bursts of energy during peak power demands and store it, and also capture the excess power which is otherwise lost. Supercapacitor are now being used with batteries to meet technical and economical requirements of various applications.

Rapid technological advancements and quickly evolving green energy applications have proved to be the major drivers for the market. The transportation industry has given the major boost to the Supercapacitor market since the demand for electric vehicles and trains are increasing, especially in the developed economies like China, United States of America, Japan, France and others. Due to the features like regenerative braking and easy applications in hybrid vehicles, Supercapacitor have become useful to transportation and industrial applications.

Supercapacitor for renewable energy application has grown over the period of time. Thus, increasing focus on renewable energy sources is huge opportunity for the Supercapacitor market. Major research and developments of Supercapacitor and its variants and the potential materials are being done in the United States of America. Whereas, high prices and lack of industry wide experience are the key impediments hindering the growth of the market.

The production of Supercapacitor has also increased since the number of Supercapacitor manufacturing companies have increased double folds over the past few years. The global Supercapacitor market has been segmented on the basis of materials used, end products and end users. On the basis of materials the market has been bifurcated into electrodes (electrochemical double layer capacitor, pseudo capacitors and hybrid capacitor), separators (polymeric film, kapton and polyacrylonitrile) and electrolytes (organic electrolytes and aqueous electrolytes). Whereas, on the basis of end products the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, industrial products, healthcare products, energy products, transportation products and others.

The market by end user has been bifurcated into aerospace and defense industry, energy, wireless technology, healthcare industry, electronics industry, automobile industry and others.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and others) and Rest of the World.

North America held the largest market share in the global market and projected to dominate throughout the forecast period, closely followed by Europe. The region is majorly driven by the United States owing increasing R&D happening in the region along with the strict regulation pertaining to environment friendly technologies existing in the region.

Some of the key players in the global Supercapacitor market are Maxwell Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Skeleton Technologies, Cap-xx LTD, Skeleton Technologies, Graphene Laboratories INC., and AVX Corporation

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for the global Supercapacitor market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the Supercapacitor market on both global and regional scales

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market

Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Sizing Units

1.4 Base Currency

1.5 Review and Forecast Period Years

1.6 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Econometric Forecast Model

2.3 Research Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Application of Supercapacitor technologies

4.3 Factors driving the market

4.3.1 Rapid research and development in Supercapacitor technologies

4.3.2 Growing demand for environment friendly technologies

4.4 Factors restraining the market

4.4.1 High prices of the Supercapacitor

4.4.2 Lack of industry wide experience

4.5 Current Opportunities in the market

4.6 Technology Snapshot

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces for Supercapacitor market

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Global Supercapacitor market segmentation- By Material

5.1 Electrodes

5.1.1 Electrochemical Double layer Capacitor

5.1.1.1 Activated Carbon

5.1.1.2 Activated Carbon Fibers (ACFs)

5.1.1.3 Carbide Derived Carbon

5.1.1.4 Carbon Aerogel

5.1.1.5 Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.2 Pseudo capacitors

5.1.2.1 Conducting Polymers

5.1.2.2 Metal Oxides

5.1.3 Hybrid Capacitor

5.1.3.1 Composite

5.1.3.2 Others

5.2 Separators

5.2.1 Polymeric Film

5.2.2 Kapton

5.2.3 Polyacrylonitrile

5.3 Electrolytes

5.3.1 Organic Electrolytes

5.3.2 Aqueous Electrolytes

6. Global Supercapacitor market segmentation- End Products

6.1 Consumer Electronics

6.1.1 Laptops

6.1.2 GPS

6.1.3 Hand-held devices

6.1.4 Portable media players

6.1.5 Others

6.2 Industrial Products

6.2.1 Automated Meter Reading Machines

6.2.2 Memory storage devices

6.2.2.1 RAM

6.2.2.2 SRAM

6.2.3 UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Healthcare Products

6.3.1 Defibrillators

6.3.2 Others

6.4 Energy Products

6.4.1 Wind Turbines

6.4.2 Actuators

6.4.3 Photovoltaic Cells

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Transportation Products

6.5.1 Trains

6.5.2 Aircrafts

6.5.3 Racing cars

6.5.4 Hybrid Cars

6.5.6 Others

6.6 Others

7. Global Supercapacitor market segmentation- By end User

7.1 Aerospace and Defense Industry

7.2 Energy

7.3 Wireless Technology

7.4 Healthcare Industry

7.5 Electronics Industry

7.6 Automobile Industry

7.7 Others

8. Global Supercapacitor Market Segmentation- By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Rest of the World

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1 Vendor Market Share

9.2 Strategies adopted by major players

9.3 Ongoing research and development

10. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Major Products, Financials, Recent Developments)

10.1 Maxwell Technologies Inc.

10.2 Panasonic Corporation

10.3 Skeleton Technologies

10.4 Cap-xx LTD

10.5 Skeleton Technologies

10.6 Graphene Laboratories INC.

10.7 AVX Corporation

10.8 Nesscap Co. LTD

10.9 Blueshift PDX

10.10 Nichicon Corporation

10.11 Vinatech Co. LTD

10.12 Saft Batteries

10.13 Loxus

10.14 Bombardier INC

10.15 Optixtal INC

11. Investment Analysis

11.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2 Investor Outlook

12. Future of Supercapacitor Market

