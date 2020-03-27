The global augmented reality market was valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 77.76% during the forecast period 2017-2022 and reach USD 165.32 billion by 2022.

Global Augmented Reality Market Dynamics

Facebook\’s acquiring of Oculus for a whopping USD 2 billion in 2014 was when our attention shifted to this next big thing\’. Where virtual reality systems simulate entire situations for us, augmented reality systems seamlessly integrate virtual aspects into our reality. Augmented reality has the power and potential to change the way we see and perceive everything around us forever. The global augmented reality market, much like its close cousin, the virtual reality market, is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world currently and will be worth billions of dollars in the near future.

There has been a huge surge in demand for AR based applications in several domains in recent years. Recent advancements in technology have made it possible for people to own smartphones for a reasonable rate. This, along with the increasing purchasing power in the developing nations is considered to drive forward the market significantly. The unavailability of a good battery technology to fuel the power needs of AR based applications can be a limitation to the growth of this market. However, there is obviously an incredible amount of untapped potential across many domains in the AR Market.

Global Augmented Reality Market Segmentation

The global augmented reality market is segmented on the basis of product type (hand-held devices, stationary ARS, SARS, HMDs, smart lenses, smart glasses); by applications (medical & healthcare, education, commerce, advertising & marketing, energy and utilities, entertainment and gaming, design and engineering and logistics); display device used (HMD, eye glasses, HUD, contact lenses, VRD, eye tap, hand-held displays and SARS); and geography. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a very rapid rate and will soon command a lion share in the market.

Key Players in the Global Augmented Reality Market

Some of the major players discussed in this report are

Google

Microsoft

Facebook

Samsung

Qualcomm Vuforia

METAIO\’s SDK

Total Immersion

Sony

What the report offers

Market definition for global augmented reality market along with identification of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market.

Market analysis for the global augmented reality market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on a regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on a regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global augmented reality market on the global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

