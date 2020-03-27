The Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is valued at USD 0.263 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 0.66 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 14.04% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Infection surveillance identifies and manages clinical data of healthcare-associated infections (HAI) for evaluation of public health practices and help in early disease recognition. These surveillance solutions are used to curb the increase of nosocomial infections (SSI, VAP, CLABSI, CAUTI and etc.) within healthcare facilities. Infection surveillance solutions offer high-risk organism tracking, outbreak surveillance, patient intervention monitoring, infection cost reporting, isolation room monitoring, surgical site surveillance, care bundle compliance, automated National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) reporting and medication cost reporting.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/217514

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidents of HAIs and surgeries, rise in global healthcare expenditure and improvement in healthcare insurance sector in the Asia-Pacific region are key drivers of the market. Tangible aspects like cost reduction and intangible aspects like reduced legal claims and redundancy of clinical data influence the adoption of these surveillance solutions. Off late, many hospital systems are being integrated with surveillance systems due to ease of use and robust reporting. Automation of existing surveillance systems is also taking place at a brisk pace. However, the high cost of software, lack of healthcare domain knowledge and proper infrastructure in underdeveloped and developing countries and a low tendency of clinicians to move from traditional surveillance solutions hinder the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The market of infection surveillance solutions can be segmented based on software solutions and services, end-user and geography region. The major market share is occupied by North America, followed by Europe. However, the local markets of the Asia-Pacific region are expected to have an impressive growth rate.

Key Industry Players

The report covers the following key market players:

Atlas Medical Software

Baxter International Inc.

Gojo Industries Inc.

DEB Group Ltd.

RL Solutions

Hygreen Inc.

Premier Inc.

ICNet International Limited

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Wolters Kluwer N.V

Truven Health Analytics

Improved surveillance efficiency due to enhanced links between the public health departments and healthcare providers by means of electronic health record (EHR), health information technologies, electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and cloud-based solutions provide a great platform for growth opportunities. Recognizing efficient solutions which combine the data from multiple sources and provide situational awareness is a challenge for clinicians.

Key Deliverables of the Study

Market definition of infection surveillance solutions in the global market along with market drivers and restraints.

Market segmentation and the corresponding market share analysis.

Global and region specific competitive market analysis of infection surveillance solutions.

Analysis of the key factors which influence the market scenario along with growth opportunities.

Identifying the market leaders and analyzing their strategic moves and market share.

Covers the market landscape with the geographical footprint, key growth strategies, and competitive market share analysis.

This report provides in-depth analysis of Porter\’s five forces of the market. All these five major factors in the market have been quantified using internal key parameters governing each of them.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-infection-surveillance-solutions-by-software-and-services-software-solutions-services-industry-geography-trends-forecast-2017-2022

Table of Contents

1.Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics & Trends

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Model

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.6.3 Threat from New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat from Substitute Product Types

4.6.5 Competition Rivalary within the Industry

5. Market Segmentation

6. By Software and Services

6.1 Software Solutions

6.1.1 Organizational Software Solutions

6.1.2 Web-Based Software Solutions

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Consultancy

6.2.2 Implementation

6.2.3 Support & Maintenance

7. By End-User

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Nursing Homes

7.3 Others (Academic Organizations, Hospices, Ambulatory Care Units)

8. By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America

9. Key Market Vendors

9.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.2 Premier Inc.

9.3 DEB Group Ltd.

9.4 RL Solutions

9.5 Hygreen Inc.

9.6 Baxter International Inc.

9.7 Atlas Medical Software

9.8 Gojo Industries Inc.

9.9 ICNet International Limited

9.10 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

9.11 Truven Health Analytics

10. Vendor Market Share

11. Investor Outlook

12. Future of Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/217514

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155