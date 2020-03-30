The global advanced authentication market in defense industry is expected to register a CAGR of 15.56% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report is limited to products offered by major players including providers of smartcards, biometrics, mobile smart credentials, tokens, and user-based public key infrastructure. The regions considered in the scope of the report include the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, and the Rest of the World.

The defense industry contains information related to equipment and relevant data, which can be illegally utilized to vandalize a country. In addition, the companies involved in the transfer of enormous amounts of data associated with flight monitoring are the major adopters of advanced authentication. Companies are introducing advanced authentication, such as biometric and iris scanners to overthrow cyber attackers. Furthermore, data about performance, technology, and service, is transferred over the internet by companies, which can be misused to steal ideas and outgrow the competitors. This is expected to drive the advanced authentication market over the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Threats and Related Costs Emphasize the Need for Advanced Authentication Services

The rising number of cyber-attacks are leading to the loss of secured data for customers, suppliers, and manufacturers in the defense sector, which is increasing the demand for advanced authentication to access vital information. The increasing digitization of the defense industry is likely to create new avenues for cyber-criminal activities, and the risk is high as compared to any other sector. The defense industry is investing rigorously in software application, and is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the increasing integration of digitization and connected devices. Hence, the increasing number of attacks with rapid adoption of technologies, such as IoT, are driving the growth of the market.

Biometrics have been on the Rise Owing to Increased Adoption in Government and Advent of Fingerprint Sensor

Biometrics analyze and verify/authenticate individuals based on human physical characteristics such as fingerprints, retinas and irises, palm, speech, and voice, among others. This method of authentication has been widely adopted, owing to the key advantages it offers because of its non-repudiation, non-transferable, and not-identifiable nature, thus providing a high level of protection against fraud. The technology found successful implementation across various end users, such as forensics and governments, among others. Moreover, the widespread availability of fingerprint sensors in affordable mobile devices and government national ID programs have been instrumental in increasing the awareness and adoption of this technology.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

North America holds the major share in the market, with the United States dominating the advanced authentication market in defense, followed by Canada. The sophistication level of professional identity thieves involved in organized crime in the country continues to grow, along with the counter methods companies used to develop. The US military supply chain’s well-documented problem is counterfeit electronics, with about 1800 estimated cases within the military system. Counterfeits threaten national security and the lives of service men. These factors are driving the need for advanced authentication solutions in this region. Also, the increasing ransomware attacks are aiding the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018 – Fujitsu Ltd, earned a deal to provide Customer Contact Pint Platform to Shizuoka Bank. The deal is expected to enhance the visibility of Finplex, Fujitsu’s digital financial solution, in the regional market.

January 2018 – Gemalto launched its first biometric EMV card into the market. The company highlighted the features of on-card storage technology used to store sensitive biometric information with maximum security. The launch is expected to increase the company\’s presence in the contactless payments market.

The major players include – FUJITSU LTD, GEMALTO N. V, NEC CORPORATION, CA TECHNOLOGIES, SAFRAN IDENTITY AND SECURITY SAS, DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (RSA SECURITY), LUMIDIGM INC. (HID GLOBAL), VALIDISOFT, PISTOLSTAR, SECURENVOY (SHEARWATER GROUP), NETMOTION WIRELESS, CJIS SOLUTIONS, AUTHASAS, WIDEBAND CORPORATION, and SECUREAUTH,amongst others.

Companies Mentioned:

Fujitsu Ltd, Gemalto N. V, NEC Corporation, CA Technologies, Safran Identity and Security SAS., Dell Technologies Inc. (RSA Security), Lumidigm Inc. (HID Global), Validisoft, Pistolstar, Securenvoy (Shearwater Group), NetMotion Wireless, CJIS Solutions, AUTHASAS, WideBand Corporation, and SECUREAUTH,

