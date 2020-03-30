Europe’s cybersecurity of cars market was valued at USD XX in 2016 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 52.014% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. Automotive cybersecurity has been a critical concern for the OEMs and their customers throughout the world. With the market for connected vehicles expected to reach more than 300 million by 2018, driven by the safety regulations, the market for cybersecurity is also expected to increase accordingly in Europe. Connected cars offer significant opportunities for innovative features and services driven by the consumers\’ preferences for vehicle infotainment and safety systems. However, these new features, such as navigation, infotainment, and ADAS technologies, make the vehicles vulnerable to cyber-attacks by making them more exposed to the use of external software.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/217111

Cybercriminals utilize the vehicle\’s internal communication bus and take control of additional modules inside the vehicle, including safety critical systems such as the ABS and Engine Electronic Control Units (ECUs). An attacker usually takes control of the vehicle by affecting the control of the steering wheel, accelerating the vehicle, activating the brakes, and turning off the engine, among other ways. The attacker can also re-flash modules, override hardcoded safety measures and install Trojan horses on the devices.

Europe\’s Cybersecurity of Cars Market- Technological Developments





Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) is one of the major advancements for cybersecurity incorporated for OEMs, Tier 1s, and aftermarket telematics providers. As a government tested solution, the IPS protects a vehicle\’s critical components from being hacked and generates reports and alerts for remote monitoring of the vehicles\’ cyber health. Malicious attacks are identified by utilizing Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) algorithms, wherein the unique technology scans all traffic in a vehicle\’s network identifies abnormal transmissions, and enables real-time response to threats.

Europe’s Cybersecurity of Cars Market- Drivers

Extensive research in fending off malware

Auto-correction of defunct components of the integrated software in connected cars

Increased funding by the software solution providers towards cybersecurity software

Increased interest from all OEMs and connected car component manufacturers towards the security of cars

However, the ability to keep up with the evolving scenario and complexity of network access cybersecurity and the increase in wireless traffic leading to the ineffective integration of connected cars devices, pose major constraints to this market but the extensive research and integrated software in the malware detection system are expected to considerably improve the growth of the market. In Europe, the cybersecurity of vehicles among software technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.0% during the given forecast period. Among the consumer segments, the aftermarket for cybersecurity systems for vehicles would grow at the highest CAGR of 30.0%.

The report segments Europe\’s cybersecurity for cars market by technology type (software-based and hardware-based), installation type (OEM\’s and aftermarket) and geography (the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy and rest of Europe).

Some of the key market players are:

Arilou

Cisco

Telenor

Tesla Motors

Verizon

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for the Europe Cybersecurity of Cars Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on the global and regional scale.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the Europe cybersecurity of cars market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/europe-market-for-cyber-security-of-cars-by-type-of-solution-software-based-hardware-based-professional-service-integration-type-of-security-network-security-application-security-cloud-security-countries-trends-forecast-2017-2022

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Cyber Security of Cars Market Segmentation and Forecast

6.1 By Type of Solution

6.1.1 Software-based

6.1.2 Hardware-based

6.1.3 Professional Service

6.1.4 Integration

6.1.5 Others

6.2 By Type of Security

6.2.1 Network Security

6.2.2 Application Security

6.2.3 Cloud Security

6.2.4 Others

6.3 By Country

6.3.1 United Kingdom

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Russia

6.3.5 Others

7. Vendor Market Share

8. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.2 Verizon

8.3 Arilou Technologies

8.4 Tesla Motors

8.5 Telenor

8.6 Harman

8.7 Argus Cyber Security

8.8 Infineon Technologies AG

8.9 Eleckrobit

8.10 Visteon

9. Investment Analysis

9.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

9.2 Investment Outlook

10. Future of Europe Cyber Security of Cars

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/217111

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155