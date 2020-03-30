The Europe Healthcare Analytics market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Healthcare analytics is one of the major services platform used in healthcare segment for marketing of business software and consulting services. It widely uses data, statistical and qualitative analysis, explanatory and predictive modeling. The analytics help the healthcare organizations in reducing the hospital stays of patients, meeting regulatory compliance, improved quality healthcare, preclusion of chronic diseases, and fraud detection.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/217154

The healthcare analytics technology, which extensively uses data for quantitative and qualitative analysis, is undergoing an industry transformation from volume-based medicines and reimbursement to value-based medicines and reimbursement. Rising incidence of aging population and pervasiveness of chronic disease, emergence of big data, digitalization of world commerce, quick return of investment and federal healthcare mandates are some of the factors driving European market. Lack of patient data privacy, functional gap between payers and providers, reimbursement issues, increase in governmental regulation and increasing cost of implementing techniques are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Technological innovations, stringent regulation implementation, data security risk and increased expenses for software up gradation decreased market growth to some extent.

European market is a slow growing market compared to North America due to economic crisis. Governments are also incentivizing the companies that are adopting the healthcare data analytics solutions for quick decision making.

Some of the key benefits of healthcare analytics are the rapid exchange of information, clarity and transparency of information, time and cost efficiency, timely emergency/preventive care, and ease of handling a big volume of data.

The Europe Healthcare Analytics market is segmented on the basis of Technology/Platform (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Descriptive Analytics), Application (Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics, Administrative Data Analytics, and Research Data Analytics), Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Deployment (On-premise Model and Cloud-based Model), End-User (Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Academia, Research, and Others), and Geography (UK, Germany, France, Spain & Portugal, Italy, Scandinavia and Benelux).

The major market players in this market are SAS, IBM Corporation, Tableau, Oracle, Optum, Inc. and Truven Health Analytics, Cerner Corporation, Metric Insights, Rapid Insights, Fuzzy Logix, and Information Builders, among others. The primary stakeholders of this technology are healthcare IT firms, healthcare analytics vendors, care organizations, health insurance providers, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, research firms, consultants, ambulatory services, and venture capitalists.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/european-healthcare-analytics-market-by-type-technology-or-platform-application-financial-data-analytics-administrative-data-analytics-research-data-analytics-component–hardware-softwareservices-mode-of-delivery-on-premise-model-cloud-based-model-web-hos

Table of Contents

1.Key Findings of the Study

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Overview

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s 5 Force Analysis

3.5 Industry Policies

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing adoption of Big Data solutions

4.2.2 Unstable economic conditions

4.2.3 Increasing competitive pressure

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of skilled personnels

5. Technology Overview

5.1 Technology Snapshot

5.2 Deployment Models

5.3 Ongoing developments

5.4 Applications of risk analytics solutions

6. Risk Analytics Market by Type of Solution Application

6.1 Credit Risk

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Liquidity Risk

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Market Risk

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Operational Risk

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Portfolio Management

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Industry Benchmarking

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Risk Analytics Market by Type of Solution

7.1 Information Extraction

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Analytical Engines

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Scorecard Generation and Data Visualization

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Risk reporting

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Compliance

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Risk Analytics Market by End user industry

8.1 Manufacturing

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.1.2 Analyst View

8.2 Retail

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2.2 Analyst View

8.3 Financial Services

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3.2 Analyst View

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4.2 Analyst View

8.5 Communications

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5.2 Analyst View

8.6 Government

8.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.6.2 Analyst View

8.7 Media and Entertainment

8.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.7.2 Analyst View

8.8 Energy

8.8.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.8.2 Analyst View

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.9.2 Analyst View

9. Risk Analytics Market by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.1.2 Analyst View

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.2.2 Analyst View

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.3.2 Analyst View

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.4.2 Analyst View

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.5.2 Analyst View

10. Vendor Market Share 11. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Major Products and Services

11.1.3 Financials

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.2 Moody’s Analytics

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Major Products and Services

11.2.3 Financials

11.2.4 Recent Developments

11.3 SAP

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Major Products and Services

11.3.3 Financials

11.3.4 Recent Developments

11.4 SAS

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Major Products and Services

11.4.3 Financials

11.4.4 Recent Developments

11.5 Oracle

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Major Products and Services

11.5.3 Financials

11.5.4 Recent Developments

11.6 Mu Sigma

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Major Products and Services

11.6.3 Financials

11.6.4 Recent Developments

11.7 Teradata

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Major Products and Services

11.7.3 Financials

11.7.4 Recent Developments

11.8 Strategic Thought Group

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Major Products and Services

11.8.3 Financials

11.8.4 Recent Developments

11.9 Sybase

11.9.1 Overview

11.9.2 Major Products and Services

11.9.3 Financials

11.9.4 Recent Developments

11.10 Real Time Risk Systems

11.10.1 Overview

11.10.2 Major Products and Services

11.10.3 Financials

11.10.4 Recent Developments

11.11 Panalytix

11.11.1 Overview

11.11.2 Major Products and Services

11.11.3 Financials

11.11.4 Recent Developments

11.12 Financial Sciences

11.12.1 Overview

11.12.2 Major Products and Services

11.12.3 Financials

11.12.4 Recent Developments

12. Investment Analysis

12.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Role of Business Accelerators

12.3 Investment Outlook

13. Future of Risk Analytics Market

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/217154

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155