Proliferation of cloud computing in the market has been remarkable as benefits gained from cloud based services are abundant. Enabling organizations to reduce cost without losing business agility and achieve economies of scale. However, information is knowledge especially for business and moving data into cloud raises many concerns, as enterprises tend to share or have little or no control over the data being stored in the cloud. In addition, there is a growing trend of security threats being made broadly available online through underground economy. Hence, it is important that care is taken to have right people have access to sensitive information; zero tolerance being maintained for data loss due to theft, snooping and other threats from within and outside the network. In addition, organizations have to assure compliance with hundreds of laws that makes them directly responsible for personal, financial, or proprietary data.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Cloud Database Security market across different industry verticals and regions. The Cloud Database Security market is segmented across the Geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. The North America has the largest market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The vertical segment includes various industries such as Telecom and Information Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Local/Central Government, Travel and Transport, Retail, Entertainment and Media and Other Industries.

Cloud Database Security market is competitive and diversified market with key major players such as IBM, Fortinet, Porticor, McAfee, Safenet, Oracle, Imperva, Netlib, Green SQL, HP, Trustwave, Informatica, Voltage Security and Axis Technology.

DRIVERS

The factors driving the demand for the cloud database security are the need for protection against the ongoing attacks on data of major brands, academic institutions and federal agencies; growing global adoption trend towards cloud and the rising database workloads; scalability, automation, and recovery of database during a disaster are the advantages of cloud database security systems that is equally contributing to its demand among its end-users.

RESTRAINTS

The existence of privacy and security issues with the cloud database software systems as well as the dominance of big players in this market could hinder the demand or the growth of new market players.

WHAT THE REPORT OFFERS

Global Cloud Database Security Software Market Overview with information on drivers and restraints

Cloud Database Security Software Market Analysis and its applications in the industry

Identification of factors responsible for changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on global and regional scale

Extensively researched competitive landscape with profiles of major companies along with their market shares

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2. Research methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Current Market Trends

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Cyber Security Threats and Reported Data Breaches

4.2.2 The global adoption trend towards cloud and the rising database workloads

4.2.3 Scalability, Automation and recovery of database during a disaster

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Dominance of big players in the market

4.3.2 Security and Privacy Issues

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining power of Buyers

4.5.3 Degree of Competition

4.5.4 Threat of Substitution

4.5.5 Threat of new entrants

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Global Cloud Database Security Software Market Segmentation by Type of tools

6.1 Cloud Identity and Access Management

6.2 Cloud Data and CDN Security

6.3 Cloud Activity monitoring

6.4 Others

7. Market Segmentation by Type of Services

7.1 Application and infrastructure security

7.2 Risk services and Security Strategies

7.3 Security Information and Event Management

7.4 Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

7.5 Others

8. Market Segmentation by End-user Industry

8.1 Telecom and Information Technology

8.2 Banking and Financial Service

8.3 Oil and Gas

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Local/Central Government

8.7 Travel and Transport

8.8 Retail

8.9 Entertainment and Media

8.10 Others

9. Global Cloud Database Security Software Market -Segmented By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States of America

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Others

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 United Kingdom

9.2.2 France

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 Russia

9.2.5 Others

9.3 APAC

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 India

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 Others

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 Others

9.5 MEA

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.4 Others

10. Competitive Intelligence – Vendor Profiles

10.1 IBM Inc.

10.2 Fortinet Inc.

10.3 Porticor Ltd

10.4 Intel Security Group

10.5 Safenet Inc.

10.6 Oracle Pvt Ltd

10.7 Imperva Inc.

10.8 Netlib Security Inc.

10.9 HexaTier Ltd

10.10 HP Inc.

10.11 Trustwave Holdings

10.12 Informatica Ltd

10.13 Voltage Security Inc.

10.14 Axis Technology LLC

11. Investment Analysis

12. Future of Global Cloud Database Security Software Market

