The Global Analytics as a Service Market is valued at USD 7.69 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 49.27 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 30.39% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

Analytics-as-a-Service combines the demand based aspects of cloud computing with the liberation of information enabled by Big Data Analytics. Businesses are increasingly flattening their decision-making hierarchies to empower more knowledge workers and become more responsive to customers. With increasing competitiveness in different industries, this solution empowers enterprises to continuously innovate and make more real-time decisions. Analytics-as-a-Service helps knowledge workers by granting them personalized access to centrally managed information data sets. This erases many of the delays that data scientists, business analysts, and other information consumers face, while enabling these information workers to explore information data sets more interactively and discover richer insights more rapidly.

The major driving forces of this market are lower cost of implementation in an organization especially for SMB which would require lesser capital expenditure. The Analytics-as-a-Service provides the tailored and customized solutions according to the needs of business. The other factors that fuel the growth are resource constraints to setup, budget optimization, agility and better control over data. At the same time the uncertain ROI is posing a major challenge to this market followed by issues in acquisition and integration of data sources and lack of proper big data strategies.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Analytics-as-a-Service market across different industry verticals and regions. The Analytics-as-a-Service market is segmented across the Geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. There is a huge access to cloud based Analytics in the North American and Europe regions but the Analytics-as-a-Service is still a niche market in Asia Pacific region.

The Global Analytics-as-a-service market has been segmented on the basis of Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud, and Hybrid), Type of Data (Data-at-Rest Analytics and Data-in-Motion Analytics), Industry (Telecom and Information Technology, Banking and Financial Service, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Local/Central Government, Travel and Transport, Retail, Entertainment and Media, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

This report describes a detailed study of the Porter\’s five forces analysis of the market. All the five major factors have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of these players which includes the key growth strategies, geographical footprint, and competition analysis.

The report also considers key trends that will impact the industry and profiles of leading suppliers of Analytics-As-A-Service Market. Some of the top companies mentioned in the report are EMC, IBM, Bison Analytics, Amazon, SAS, Oracle, Atos, HP, Microsoft, Google, Host Analytics, Intel, Quantivo, 1010data, Opera Solutions, HPCC Systems, and among others.

SPECIALITIES OF THIS REPORT

1) The report will be useful in gaining an exhaustive understanding of the regional market. It will also be of assistance in providing a comprehensive analysis of the major trends, innovations and associated prospects for market growth over the coming half a decade.

2) The report will be an ideal source material for industry consultants, manufacturers and other interested and allied parties to gain a critical insight into the factors driving and restraining the market, in addition to opportunities offered.

3) The report contains wide range of information about the leading market players and the major strategies adopted by them.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2. Key Findings

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Overview

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.3.3 Threat from New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat of Substitute Product Types

3.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

3.4 Industry Policies

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Lower Cost of Ownership for Organizations

4.1.2 Tailored Solution to Business Needs

4.1.3 Resource Constraints and Budget Optimization

4.1.4 Agility and Control

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Uncertain Return on Investment

4.2.2 Acquisition and Integration of Data Sources

4.2.3 Lack of Proper Strategies of Big Data

5. Technology Overview

5.1 Layers of Big Data Services

5.1.1 Analytics Software-as-a-Service

5.1.2 Data Platform-as-a-Service

5.1.3 Data Fabric

5.1.3.1 Data-as-a-Service

5.1.3.2 Database-as-a-Service

5.1.4 Cloud Infrastructure

5.1.4.1 Compute-as-a-Service

5.1.4.2 Storage-as-a-Service

6. Global Analytics-as-a-service Market Segmentation & Forecast (2016-2021)

6.1 By Deployment

6.1.1 Public cloud

6.1.2 Private Cloud

6.1.3 Hybrid

6.2 By Type of Data

6.2.1 Data-at-rest Analytics

6.2.2 Data-in-motion Analytics

6.3 By Region & Country

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Rest of the World

6.4 By Industry

6.4.1 Telecom and Information Technology

6.4.2 Banking and Financial Service

6.4.3 Oil & Gas

6.4.4 Manufacturing

6.4.5 Healthcare

6.4.6 Local/Central Government

6.4.7 Travel and Transport

6.4.8 Retail

6.4.9 Entertainment & Media

6.4.10 Others

7. Vendor Market Share Analysis

8. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 EMC Corporation

8.2 Bison Analytics

8.3 Amazon.com Inc.

8.4 SAS

8.5 Oracle Corporation

8.6 IBM Corporation

8.7 Atos SE

8.8 The Hewlett-Packard Company

8.9 Microsoft Corporation

8.10 Google

8.11 Host Analytics Inc.

8.12 Intel Corporation

8.13 Quantivo Corporation

8.14 1010data

8.15 Opera Solutions LLC

8.16 HPCC Systems

9. Investment Analysis

9.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

9.2 Investment Outlook

10. Future of Global Analytics-as-a-Service Market

