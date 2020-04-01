The “Virtual Reality in Medicine Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.
AR is a tool useful for training and education. AR-based apps are used to provide improved care to patients. For instance, Vein Visualization technology, developed by AccuVein, Inc. is a handheld scanner that helps doctors & nurses locate veins & valves successfully at the first go and reduces pain & time required. These apps are also used in aftercare of patients and assist elderly people to manage their medications. The rise in adoption of such innovative technologies that provide revolutionary solutions for better care management and real-time care services is expected to boost growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the growing significance of medical visualization, preventive medicines, surgical robots, and various health apps is contributing to the growing penetration of these advanced technologies in healthcare sector.
Scope of the Report:
The global Virtual Reality in Medicine market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Virtual Reality in Medicine.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Virtual Reality in Medicine market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Reality in Medicine market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
CAE
Immersivetouch
Mentice
Mimic Technologies
Simbionix
Surgical Theather
Virtamed
VR Simulators
Zspace
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hardware
Software and Service
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Surgical Application
Rehabilitation
Training & Medical Education
Major Points From TOC:
Chapter One: Virtual Reality in Medicine Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Virtual Reality in Medicine Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Virtual Reality in Medicine Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Virtual Reality in Medicine Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Virtual Reality in Medicine Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Virtual Reality in Medicine Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Virtual Reality in Medicine Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Virtual Reality in Medicine by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Virtual Reality in Medicine Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Virtual Reality in Medicine Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Virtual Reality in Medicine Market Size Forecast (2019–2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
